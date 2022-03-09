FRISCO, Texas -- In the regular-season meeting with Rice, Marshall’s women’s basketball team was able to get key defensive stops late to earn a big win over the Owls.
On Wednesday afternoon, defensive stops were hard to come by for the Thundering Herd.
Marshall trailed by double-digits at halftime and the Owls’ offense never wavered, rolling to an 80-62 win over the Herd in the Conference USA tournament at Ford Center at The Star.
“We really struggled with their zone in the second quarter and it kind of got away from us,” Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said. “We tried to mount some comebacks late but we just didn’t play defense well enough to stack enough stops together to ever get it close enough to put real pressure on them.”
Marshall dropped to 15-13 overall on the season. The Herd’s season has not officially come to an end with the possibility of postseason play still available.
Savannah Wheeler finished with 27 points while Aaliyah Dunham added 20 for the Herd, which only had four players score in the game.
The Herd’s final chance to get back in the game came early in the third quarter, but that opportunity faded as quickly as it appeared.
Marshall scored the first five points of the third quarter to cut into a 13-point halftime deficit, but Rice’s ability to crash the offensive glass loomed large. Rice scored seven points in the quarter off second-chance opportunities -- the biggest of those chances coming from India Bellamy with 6:59 left in the third quarter.
Marshall trailed by eight and had gotten a good defensive possession and forced a missed shot, but Rice collected the offensive rebound and worked it to Bellamy, who scored and was fouled.
The play took the wind out of the Herd and the margin never got back below double-figures.
“We had a couple possessions that we just couldn’t get a rebound,” Kemper said. “We finally got some misses and we couldn’t put the possession away.”
Rice went to the locker room with a 38-25 lead after a big second quarter.
The game was tied at 17 late in the first quarter before a 3-pointer by Rice’s Maya Bokunewicz gave the Owls a lead after one.
That shot started an 11-0 run in which Marshall went more than seven minutes without a field goal as the Owls took control.
The Herd finished the quarter with only two field goals in the second quarter. Rice only had three but the Owls went to the foul line 12 times, knocking down all 12 opportunities.
The Herd got lost late in the shot clock on several possessions, and that frustration showed itself in the form of fouls. The Owls took full advantage, finishing 25 of 27 at the line.
“I didn’t think we stayed mentally in the right place to battle on a day like today,” Kemper said. “That’s a basketball thing. When offense is hard, sometimes it carries over into defense.”
Ashlee Austin led five players for Rice (14-12) in double-figures with 19 points while Malia Fisher added 17 points and 16 rebounds. Bokunewicz and Trinity Gooden each added 13 points while Bellamy had 10. Bokunewicz added 10 rebounds for the Owls, who outrebounded Marshall 43-26.