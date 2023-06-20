Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — Some qualifications to be a Marshall University women’s basketball assistant coach are the ability to teach, recruit and have a sense of humor.

The Thundering Herd’s new coach Kim Stephens-Caldwell says she surrounded herself with people who possess all those abilities when she announced the completion of her staff on Wednesday.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer for HD Media.