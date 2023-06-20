HUNTINGTON — Some qualifications to be a Marshall University women’s basketball assistant coach are the ability to teach, recruit and have a sense of humor.
The Thundering Herd’s new coach Kim Stephens-Caldwell says she surrounded herself with people who possess all those abilities when she announced the completion of her staff on Wednesday.
Stephens-Caldwell has added Daniel Price and Angel Rizor as well as Mashayla Cecil, who will serve as the assistant director of women’s basketball operations.
“We hired coach Price, who I’ve known for a while,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “He’s sent me some players. Very good skill guy. We hired Angel Rizor, who was with me at Glenville State. We won a national championship together. Then Mashayla Cecil, who is a former player of mine.
“We’re really excited about the staff. They’re people who love to come to work every day. They bring the energy and they’ll make you laugh.”
Stephens-Caldwell said each newcomer brings “energy, knowledge and passion” to the Herd.
Price comes to Marshall after serving as women’s head coach at Simmons College in Louisville, Kentucky, since 2021. He led the Falcons to a 17-10 record last season.
Price has experience in a variety of areas and served as the community relations director for Big Brothers Big Sisters in Kentuckiana.
Before going to Simmons College, Price was assistant athletic director for development at Kentucky State University from 2015-18.
“Coach Price has helped me throughout my career,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “He has developed several players who have played for me and they all have spoken very highly of him. He is a talented skill developer and I know he can make our players better. He can motivate them to get in the gym and do the extra work it takes to be successful.”
Rizor joins the Herd after playing professionally in Germany for TKH Hannover during the 2022-23 season. Prior to that, Rizor served as an assistant coach for Stephens-Caldwell on the 2021-22 Glenville State team which won an NCAA Division II national championship. Rizor also coached while playing in Germany, leading several local high school and club teams she said allowed her to gain an international perspective on the game.
From 2016-20, Rizor played for the University of Cincinnati. In her final season with the Bearcats, she was named the American Athletic Conference’s Most Improved Player while earning both All-AAC and all-tournament honors.
“Angel helped us win a national championship in Glenville in her first year as an assistant, so I would say her coaching record is pretty good,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “She taught me a lot that year and I’m so happy to be working with her again. She will make our program better from Day One.”
Cecil comes to Marshall from Wayne State University, where she spent her final season of eligibility last season, playing in 24 games and starting six.
The Murfreesboro, Tennessee, native also played for Stephens-Caldwell at Glenville State from 2019-22, playing in 78 games. She averaged 6.1 points per game.
“Coach Shay was a player for me for three seasons,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “She won several championships with us, including a national championship. She is a great energy coach who will bring positivity every day. I trust her and she knows me and knows how to motivate the people around her.”
The trio of new additions joins Jenna Burdette, who was retained from former coach Tony Kemper’s staff and was promoted to associate head coach.