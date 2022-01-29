BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Marshall’s women’s basketball team has been known for its strength in the fourth quarter all season long.
On Saturday, however, UAB was blazing hot in the final period and the Thundering Herd could do nothing about it.
UAB started the period with a four-point play and never let up, earning a 77-65 win over the Herd at Bartow Arena.
“They got the ball where they needed to know and hit shots when they needed to hit them,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “That’s about it. We didn’t get a stop when we needed it.”
Marshall got 31 points and eight rebounds from Savannah Wheeler, but the effort was not enough as the Herd did not have enough around her to stay with the Blazers on this day.
UAB used an 18-3 run between the third and fourth quarters to overcome a deficit and build a 66-55 lead before the Herd got five straight to cut it back to a two-possession game.
However, the Blazers put the game away, limiting Marshall to just one Wheeler field goal over a 5:50 stretch late before an Aaliyah Dunham 3-pointer set the score in the final seconds. Dunham had 13 points for the Herd.
UAB took advantage of several second-chance opportunities to earn the win.
The Blazers outrebounded the Herd 37-28, which led to an 18-9 edge in second-chance points.
It was another difficult defensive outing for the Herd, which gave up 77 points on Saturday after allowing 80 to Middle Tennessee on Thursday in a loss.
UAB shot 45% from the floor and knocked down seven 3-pointers while also being fouled on another three 3-point opportunities, including the one to open the fourth quarter that Margaret Whitley knocked down, which seemed to change the game’s momentum.
After offensive struggles on Thursday, Marshall started the game strong, jumping out to a 25-16 lead after one quarter, thanks to the play of Wheeler and C.C. Mays, who scored 11 of her 13 points in the frame. Mays got the start in place of Brianah Ferby, who did not play this weekend.
UAB was led by Kylee Schneringer, who had 15 points while Whitley added 14. Emily Klaczek also had 13 while Zakyia Weathersby added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Marshall returns to action at 6 p.m. on Thursday when the Herd hosts Old Dominion.