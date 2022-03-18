HUNTINGTON — Marshall women’s basketball was set to lose some key pieces to graduation after the 2021-22 season.
Now, head coach Tony Kemper is going to have to replace his leading returning scorer as well.
Savannah Wheeler, who led Conference USA in scoring this season at 20.3 points per game, announced on Friday that she would enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The Catlettsburg, Kentucky, native and former Boyd County standout had been Marshall’s leading scorer over the past three seasons.
This season, Wheeler was named an All-Conference USA first-team selection after leading the league in scoring and helping Marshall to only its second season getting 10 wins in C-USA since the Thundering Herd joined the league in 2005.
In addition to her point production, Wheeler was also among the top five in C-USA in minutes played (34.6 per game), field goal percentage (42.8%) and free throw percentage (81.7%). She was also sixth in 3-pointers, knocking down 2.1 per game.
Wheeler had five games of 30 points or more this season. Most notably, she had only the sixth 40-point game in Marshall women's basketball history when she netted 40 in a win over Oakland University on Dec. 20 in Las Vegas.
Another notable performance came when she connected for 30 points in a close road loss at Big Ten foe Michigan State on Nov. 28.
Wheeler became the 23rd member of the 1,000-point club at Marshall on Jan. 15, surpassing the milestone during the Herd’s 66-53 road win at Rice.
Wheeler has 1,294 points in her Marshall career, which ranks ninth in program history in just three seasons.
Wheeler was honored by Conference USA in all three seasons that she was with the Herd. In 2020-21, she was an All-Conference USA second-team selection and she also made the Conference USA All-Freshman team in 2019-20.
Wheeler is not the only Marshall player to enter the NCAA transfer portal this week. Forward Alexis Johnson announced earlier this week on social media that she was leaving the program. Johnson averaged 3.6 points and 3.5 rebounds this season.
Marshall was 15-13 in the fifth season under Kemper.