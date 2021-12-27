Marshall women's basketball: Wheeler named Conference USA Player of the Week By GRANT TRAYLOR gtraylor@hdmediallc.com Dec 27, 2021 8 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Buy Now Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler (right) was named Conference USA women’s basketball Player of the Week after scoring 40 points in the Herd’s win over Oakland on Dec. 20. SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HUNTINGTON — One particular Christmas present came a bit late for Marshall women’s basketball guard Savannah Wheeler.It will be sent soon from Conference USA, however.On Monday, C-USA women’s basketball announced that Wheeler was named as Conference USA Player of the Week after her performance in the Thundering Herd’s lone contest last week.The Catlettsburg, Kentucky native finished with a career-high 40 points in Marshall’s 79-58 win over Oakland during the Las Vegas Holiday Hoops Classic Dec. 20 in Las Vegas.Wheeler’s outburst was the first 40-point game for Marshall since Kristina Behnfeldt scored 40 against Ohio on Feb. 10, 1999.It was also the first 40-point game in Conference USA this season and only the sixth in NCAA women’s basketball during the 2021-22 season.Wheeler’s performance came in a contest in which she shot 14 of 18 from the floor (78%), which included hitting 2 of 4 3-point attempts.Marshall head coach Tony Kemper said the most impressive aspect of Wheeler’s performance was handling what Oakland threw at her defensively. “To me, she’s learning how to play at different speeds,” Kemper said of Wheeler. “She’s going to be very difficult for people to handle as she continues to grow in that.”In addition to the points output, Wheeler added five assists with just one turnover while adding four steals and four rebounds in a complete performance against the Golden Grizzlies.Kemper said Wheeler’s performance was just as crucial from a team aspect of securing a win heading into league play as it was on an individual basis.“We finished the game with tons of energy and it’s positive,” Kemper said. “We needed that. We needed to play well going into conference play.”For the season, Wheeler is averaging 20.1 points per game, which also leads Conference USA as the Herd makes the transition into league play.Wheeler also leads Conference USA in free throw percentage at 86.2% (50 of 58).Wheeler leads Marshall back into action this week as the Herd starts Conference USA action at home against Louisiana Tech at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.Louisiana Tech eliminated the Herd in the first round of the 2021 C-USA Tournament, earning a 50-48 win at The Star in Frisco, Texas. Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch and covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Conference Usa Tony Kemper Basketball Sport Wheeler Louisiana Tech Marshall Herd Trending Now Articles ArticlesDavid Fryson: The Joe Manchin approach doesn't work (Opinion)Last Hatfield homeplace being developed into museum and gift shopGuest editorial: Manchin might've cut key lifeline for kidsWayne County high schools installing devices to detect vape useDevelopers say new app ‘powerful tool’ for first respondersJessie Ice: We're not quite dead yet (Opinion)State parks system's largest equestrian campground planned for North BendWVU football: Mountaineers face big challenge from Minnesota's huge O-lineDear Abby: Road trip with friends doesn't go as plannedDoug Skaff Sr.: Manchin did the right thing (Opinion) Upcoming Events