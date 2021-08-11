HUNTINGTON — Marshall linebacker Abraham Beauplan knows he’s stepping into a bigger role within the Thundering Herd defense in 2021.
As Beauplan gets ready for the new season, he’s more intent on applying pressure instead of feeling the pressure of his new role with the Herd.
“We’re blitzing a lot this year,” Beauplan said. “That’s something we didn’t do last season, so as a linebacker, you’ve got to love that. You’ve got to love the pressure.”
Pressure is something the members of the defense may feel for the Herd.
Last season, they were among the nation’s best in several categories, including total defense, scoring defense and rushing defense.
With a new staff in place, the philosophies will change under new defensive coordinator Lance Guidry, but that doesn’t mean Beauplan or the Marshall defense want their productivity to change, too.
“It’s been easy to adjust,” Beauplan said. “It wasn’t really too hard for us. It was just really easy, honestly.”
Under Guidry’s guidance, Marshall’s amped-up pressure gives Beauplan a chance to do what he does best — attack the football.
Last season was Beauplan’s first out of Navarro College, but he does not spare words when discussing his desire to play in the NFL.
In 2020, Beauplan showed his abilities to not only get to the football but also force turnovers, finishing with three forced fumbles on the year, which led the team.
“When you’re watching guys in the league, one thing they focus on is getting the ball and making big plays,” Beauplan said. “Just making the tackle, anybody can do that. If you are trying to get to the next level, you have to try to make a play on the ball. That’s what I do every time I get to the ball.”
Beauplan said his most work in the offseason came in the mental side of the game. This year, he wants to be the aggressor.
“Coming in last season, it was my first year, so I was a little timid when playing,” Beauplan said. “Now I feel like I’ve been in the fire, so for me, it’s like I’m more comfortable now.”
Beauplan’s first season was a difficult one.
In addition to going from the JUCO ranks to Division I, Beauplan did so in a year where COVID-19 was just as much the focus as football.
Beauplan feels like the adversity faced in 2020 has made everyone stronger both individually and as a team, which makes this season a perfect break-out opportunity for the Herd.
“We’ve been through a lot and worked hard as a team,” Beauplan said. “We believe all the stuff we do is going to help us in the future. We just can’t wait to see what the future holds.”