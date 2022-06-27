Editor’s note: This series looks back at the top 10 moments in Marshall athletics’ 17-year history in Conference USA. The No. 3 moment in Herd history takes us to 2014 when Marshall won its only Conference USA Football Championship with a win over Louisiana Tech.
HUNTINGTON - For Marshall quarterback Rakeem Cato, the 2014 Conference USA Championship game was personal.
Not only was it a chance to cement his legacy with the Thundering Herd by leading the team to its first C-USA title, but it was also a chance at vindication after Western Kentucky had spoiled Cato's Senior Day with a 67-66 overtime win.
Late in the fourth quarter of the Conference USA title game, it appeared that Cato may have been in danger of dropping his final two contests with the Herd.
However, Cato mustered up some of the magic that had made him a record-holder and fan-favorite in Huntington.
After an up-and-down afternoon, Cato led Marshall on a game-winning drive that culminated with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Deon-Tay McManus that gave Marshall the lead with just 1:50 left.
The scoring play and the drive were both vintage Cato.
On the score, Cato and McManus had to improvise after Louisiana Tech's defense effectively shut down the original play.
McManus recalled that the play was originally a slant, but the defense had it sniffed, so he kept working the field. Finally, he saw Cato elude a defender on the outside and worked back to the quarterback. Cato found him in stride for one of his easiest passes of the day, which set off a celebration on the Herd sidelines.
The job was not done yet, however, as the Bulldogs looked to counter, but linebacker Neville Hewitt - wearing injured teammate Evan McKelvey's No. 31 jersey - stepped in front of a pass from Louisiana Tech quarterback Cody Sokol and secured an interception to turn the ball back over to the Herd defense.
With Louisiana Tech looking to get a stop to get the ball back, Cato found tight end Ryan Yurachek, who got nine yards and a game-clinching first down to secure the Herd's first title.
Cato finished the game 25 of 46 for 308 yards with two scores - both to McManus - and an interception.
In addition to Cato, there were a handful of big performances for the Herd en route to the win.
Kicker Justin Haig overcame poor, wet conditions on the field to connect on four field goals - a C-USA record - that also led to him being named the Conference USA Championship's Most Valuable Player. Of his four field goals, three were from beyond 40 yards in blustery conditions.
Marshall's defense was led by Hewitt, who finished with 14 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the win. Taj Letman also had 10 tackles for the Herd defense, who also got eight tackles, including two sacks from freshman Raheim Huskey.
Huskey was playing in place of injured middle linebacker and leader Jermaine Holmes.
Marshall's defense limited Louisiana Tech to just 90 yards of offense in the second half in the win, which made Marshall 12-1 on the season.
The Herd later capped the season with a dominant win over Northern Illinois in the Boca Raton Bowl to finish 13-1 and No. 22 nationally.
That 2014 win proved to be Marshall's lone Conference USA football championship in the 17 years within the conference.