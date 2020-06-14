HUNTINGTON — The days of Rice being a Conference USA bottom-dweller are over.
There, I said it.
In the last four seasons, the Rice Owls have managed to collect just nine wins and there hasn’t been much screech to the Owls’ attack. And while 2019 appeared to be another year in the doldrums with a 3-9 finish, there was plenty of promise to be had, which shapes the Owls up for being a potential contender — yes, I said that too — in Conference USA’s West Division race.
It isn’t often that you say a team which started 0-9 isn’t that far off, but that is the peculiar case for the Owls.
Last season’s 0-9 start included five games which were one-score contests in the fourth quarter. The second half of the season was the best game sample to see where the Owls may go in 2020.
Rice led for a good chunk of the second half against UTSA before a late touchdown led to a loss. The Owls then played well, but missed chances in consecutive competitive losses to Southern Miss and Marshall.
Those performances helped propel a three-game winning streak to end the season with victories over Middle Tennessee, North Texas and UTEP. Now, head coach Mike Bloomgren is looking to bring Rice back into the mix, and Bloomgren has the talent — especially defensively — and the system to do so.
Rice is the odd duck in Conference USA — it uses an insanely slow tempo to frustrate the opposition, which works in contrast to C-USA’s high-tempo nature. Honestly, the only thing Rice lacked in 2019 was an offense, which it may have found its answer for late in the season.
JoVoni Johnson came on the scene late last season to play in four games as a true freshman in what proved to be a brilliant move by Bloomgren.
The move helped Johnson maintain his redshirt year while priming him against C-USA competition once Rice was out of the bowl picture.
Johnson shined against Marshall, going 10 of 17 for 97 yards through the air with a score while also rushing 13 times for 65 yards in limited duty. He then capped that with 62 yards rushing and two scores in the season-finale win over UTEP.
Johnson’s talent opens up the playbook for Bloomgren to manufacture some offense from the quarterback spot, which will be a wide-open race featuring Johnson, former TCU starter Mike Collins, Wiley Green and juco transfer T.J. McMahon.
Given Collins’ experience, he is likely to be the starter, but it would not be shocking to see Johnson get a package installed for him to help bolster the rushing attack and further the Owls’ ball-control mentality.
While Johnson is a rushing threat at quarterback, the Owls need to solidify who will take over duties in the backfield for Aston Walter, who is now gone. Juma Otoviano should be the choice, but injuries are a concern, as is depth.
That ball-control rushing attack was also reliant on a line made up largely of graduate transfers in 2019. Young talent will have to develop alongside Shea Baker, who is the top returnee among the group.
While the offense is key, the defense has a solid nucleus back and is the unit that propels Rice into talk of the upper echelon of Conference USA’s West Division. Nine players who were bona fide starters or had starting experience return and the two positions that don’t return starters were those who had depth last season, meaning Rice has the pieces to be one of Conference USA’s top defenses in 2020.
Linebacker Blaze Alldredge is the top returning performer after a 102-tackle season last year. He is joined by fellow linebacker Antonio Montero, who helps solidify one of the league’s top returning linebacker tandems.
On the back end, safeties George Nyakwol and Naeem Smith bring back a wealth of experience. Up front, Ikenna Enechukwu is a player who could become a force off the edge, and Kenneth Orji also blossomed into a solid piece last year. Those players are aided by a strong interior, led by Elijah Garcia.
With a ball-control scheme, special teams is an important factor and one that Bloomgren will have to find in camp with former kicker Zach Hoban having left the program. Stanford transfer Collin Riccitelli is expected to bridge the placekicking gap this season, but punter is a question mark with Charlie Mendes likely the choice.
Rice’s schedule is extremely symmetrical, which is both good and bad: all the lesser opponents are supposedly at home, but all the tougher contests seem to fall on the road. In Conference USA action, the Owls travel to Marshall, Southern Miss, Louisiana Tech and North Texas — no easy slate of games.
However, the non-conference portion of the schedule sees the Owls not leaving Houston, with a “road” contest at Houston and a game at NRG Stadium — home of the NFL’s Houston Texans — against LSU alternating with home games against Army and Lamar.
If Rice gets out of the non-conference portion at 2-2, they go into the C-USA opener at Marshall with some confidence. However, they need to find a way to get past either Houston or Army to do so, which is no easy task.
A 5-3 or 4-4 mark within Conference USA is a realistic accomplishment and solid goal for Bloomgren as he continues to build his program. The Owls have the pieces to do it, but it is contingent on the program taking the next step: learning how to win — something they figured out at the end of 2019.