HUNTINGTON -- When Marshall had a Nov. 1 press conference to announce its move to the Sun Belt Conference, Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill also confirmed the league would reinstate men's soccer.
On Wednesday, Gill announced the nine-team league, which should make fans in the Mountain State happy.
Marshall and West Virginia are both part of the league, with the Thundering Herd playing as a conference member and the Mountaineers joining as an affiliate.
The first version of the Mountain State Derby with both teams as conference rivals will take place on Sept. 24 in Huntington, according to schedules released by the Sun Belt as part of Wednesday's announcement.
"We can make this a big event in the future," Marshall head coach Chris Grassie said. "To have it with three points on the line just makes it that much more meaningful of a game that was already such a super rivalry and such a super draw."
The league includes 2022 newcomers Marshall, James Madison and Old Dominion joining with current league members Coastal Carolina, Georgia State and Georgia Southern as the six full-member programs.
West Virginia is one of three affiliate league members, along with Kentucky and South Carolina, who are joining for men's soccer only.
"These elite programs will lend instant credibility and help establish the Sun Belt as one of the nation's premier men's collegiate soccer conferences," Gill said. "The nine programs have combined for more than 100 all-time NCAA Tournament appearances. Marshall claimed the 2020 NCAA championship, becoming the first unseeded team to accomplish the feat in nearly 15 years. Each of these teams bring their unique traditions and histories of excellence to this men's soccer league."
With the announcement, the Sun Belt Conference goes from not having enough teams to sponsor men's soccer in 2021 to having one of the nation's elite soccer conferences for 2022.
"I have to commend the Sun Belt on their ambition, quite honestly, to bring men's soccer back and not only bring it back, but to bring it in this format with the quality of programs we have," West Virginia men's soccer coach Dan Stratford said.
Grassie did not mince words when listing his expectations on how big the Mountain State Derby could be in the Sun Belt landscape, voicing his goals for the match that pits him against his good friend Stratford, with whom Grassie coached at the University of Charleston.
"When me and Strats used to work together at UC, we talked all the time about 'How is this game not happening?'" Grassie said. "We've talked about it and we think we can get 10,000 fans."
From the onset of realignment talks, Grassie said Sun Belt officials made sure to keep men's soccer as a priority.
With the nine teams announced on Wednesday, Grassie felt the league has added to the league's championship blueprint -- something for which he thanked league officials during the call.
"You guys worked incredibly well with us not just to make sure we had the affiliates in and we had such a strong soccer conference, but [also] that the format was correct," Grassie said in thanking Sun Belt officials. "You listened to us about concerns and set up the league in a way that we're going to have rest and recovery and that we're going to get the best product on the field.
"From day one with the Sun Belt affiliation, I've been really proud to be a member. I think we're going to do great things."
Marshall's first men's soccer match as a member of the Sun Belt Conference is a Sept. 17 matchup at Kentucky. The first home conference match is the aforementioned Sept. 24 Mountain State Derby matchup with West Virginia.
The Mountaineers' first Sun Belt matchup is a battle with Coastal Carolina in Morgantown on Sept. 17.
The creation of one of the nation's most high-profile collegiate men's soccer leagues also lends itself to opportunities with visibility through the Sun Belt's television partners at ESPN.
Despite the league having a large Saturday presence within its league format, select games may appear on ESPN's family of networks while all league matches will be digitally available through ESPN+.
"At the end of the day, quality content matters and this will be quality content, this will be compelling content," Gill said. "These will be great stories and success matters, so I think we've got all the necessarily ingredients to grow our linear footprint and, certainly, we'll have a strong digital presence."