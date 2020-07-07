HUNTINGTON — On the court, JaCorey Williams showcased his athleticism and talent, leading Herd That with 22 points and nine rebounds in their opening round win over Peoria All-Stars in The Basketball Tournament Sunday in Columbus, Ohio.
Off the court, the former Middle Tennessee product and Conference USA Player of the Year was all smiles as he discussed what it was like to play within Marshall’s style of basketball instead of trying to defend it.
“I think back to college and I was on a pretty good team in college, but I don’t know — if we had this style of play, man, I’d have probably averaged 50 in college,” Williams said.
During his lone season at Middle Tennessee, Williams averaged 17.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Blue Raiders.
However, the past two weeks, he’s seen exactly why the system installed at Marshall by Dan D’Antoni is so enticing.
In a pre-tournament scrimmage, Williams scored 37 points and 16 rebounds on 17-of-22 shooting with his athleticism and speed in transition bearing plenty of weight.
That success continued on Sunday as Williams again was running the floor open at will with Herd That looking to get out in transition.
Williams was the beneficiary of several easy looks and finished 9 of 11 from the field.
Many of those looks came in the second half as Williams got out on many odd-man breaks as Peoria All-Stars’ limited lineup wore down.
Williams had several finishes above the rim, including a pair of poster dunks that highlighted the game.
For Williams, it is a style that enables him to use his athletic gifts as a 6-foot-8, 220-pound big man.
“The way these guys taught us how to play the last month, it’s some of the funnest basketball I’ve ever played,” Williams said. “Honestly, every team I’ve been on since I’ve been [playing] has been walking it up, but with this style of play, everybody eats.”
Herd That’s style is a free-wheeling style that is based on understanding of spacing and utilizing tempo that never allows the opposition to get settled.
Williams remembers trying to figure it out at Middle Tennessee and never really finding an answer.
Now he knows why. For him, there is no direct answer.
“I mean, you can’t guard this style of play,” Williams said. “We have no plays, so how are you going to scout it? You’ve just got to come out there and play and, hopefully, you can guard 1-through-5 and switch everything because, other than that, we’re going to find our spots.
“We’re going to get to the 3s, we’re going to get to lobs. There’s really no set play, so it’s really hard to guard us. We’re just going to keep playing and keep having fun doing what we do.”
As the team looks to the round of 16, Herd That will face The Money Team, which drew a bye in the first round of TBT.
The team is full of long, athletic players, which makes it a matchup of contrast for Herd That.
The Money Team has six players who are 6-foot-8 or above, with many having professional experience, so Herd That players will have to utilize their athleticism and transition game to capitalize while also making sure that they don’t get crushed in the rebounding department.
That means for Herd That to move on to the final eight teams in the running for $1 million, Williams will be the pivotal piece to the Marshall-based team’s game.
Even though Williams is one of the new pieces for Herd That, it hasn’t taken him long to catch on to what is vital for the system’s success.
“I think the chemistry, because sometimes when you have so much talent, there’s not enough balls to go around,” Williams said. “We’ve been together for a month, we know each other, have played against each other, so I think when you’ve got chemistry, you’ve got a little bit of an advantage.
“We’re going to do what we do and we know what we do well, so we’re going to play within ourselves.”