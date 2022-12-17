Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20221218 mu football 1.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall football players prepare to practice for the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Saturday at Myrtle Beach High School.

 Luke Creasy | HD Media

MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Seven days before the Alabama Crimson Tide played in the Rose Bowl Game on New Years Day in 2020, Charles Huff turned on the television in hopes of watching some football.

On Christmas Day, there was just one game on - Marshall versus Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.