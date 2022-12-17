MYRTLE BEACH, SC — Seven days before the Alabama Crimson Tide played in the Rose Bowl Game on New Years Day in 2020, Charles Huff turned on the television in hopes of watching some football.
On Christmas Day, there was just one game on - Marshall versus Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl.
"I'm at the university of Alabama two years ago. I'm just sitting there and the only game on TV when I wanted to watch football was the Herd's bowl game," Huff said. "About a week later I get a call about the Herd job. See how that works?"
The Camellia Bowl, like the Myrtle Beach Bowl Huff will coach the Herd in Monday, is one of 20 bowl games that ESPN Events owns the rights to, meaning that each of them will be available to a nationwide audience. That kind of exposure can be invaluable, Huff said.
"Hopefully there's not the next head coach watching the Herd this week and there are no surprises," Huff joked, "but I do think like you said, you get some national exposure to someone who knows about Marshall but might not necessarily get to watch our performance on TV every week."
There is a minor drawback because of when the game occurs, though. Because the Myrtle Beach Bowl is slated for Monday afternoon, it takes away a weekend that some of the Marshall coaching staff would be out finding the next wave of Herd players on the recruiting trail.
"It's a little bit of a double-edged sword," Huff said. "Obviously you get to go to the bowl game and obviously from a national exposure perspective, there's a lot of people that get to watch the Herd, which is great, (but) we lose the opportunity to bring some guys in because of the game."
GUEST APPEARANCE: As the Herd took part in their second of three bowl week practices, a familiar set of eyes was watching. Standing in the middle of the action with head coach Charles Huff was former Marshall defensive coordinator Mickey Matthews, who was with the team from 1990-95. He later spent 15 seasons as the head coach at James Madison where he won a national championship in 2004.
ONE MORE BOWL: Khalan Laborn has accepted an invitation to play in the 2022 Hula Bowl, one of the nation's premiere collegiate all-star games. The senior amassed over 1,400 yards in twelve regular season games which was the best on the team and most in the Sun Belt Conference. He will join teammate Steven Gilmore who accepted an invitation to the Hula Bowl in November.
TRANSFER QB PICKS HERD: Former Morehead State quarterback Colin Parachek announced on social media that he is transferring to Marshall. He appeared in four games for the Eagles, throwing for 182 yards and two touchdowns in his first and only season there. Prior to Morehead State, he played his final year of high school football at the Myrtle Beach Collegiate Academy.
