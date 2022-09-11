Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The Marshall football schedule for the 2023 season is full again after adding a non-conference road game against North Carolina State.

A formal announcement is expected to be made in the coming days, but Marshall Athletics officials confirmed the schedule addition to HD Media Sunday afternoon.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.