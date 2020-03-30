HUNTINGTON – The coronavirus put the United States at a standstill earlier this month and brought an end to the sports season for thousands of NCAA Division I spring sports athletes.
While those athletes will never get their 2020 season back, the NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to grant eligibility relief to student-athletes in spring sports, giving them another year to participate in athletics.
“Obviously, I’m pleased that these student-athletes have been provided with the ability to potentially play another year,” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said.
While spring sports athletes got their year of eligibility back, the same was not said for winter sports athletes. Winter sports were not part of the council’s discussion Monday.
On the surface, the measure for spring sports seemed like a simple call for those within the NCAA legislation. Spring sports were shut down before half of the season had been played and before many conferences – including Conference USA – had gotten into league play. Marshall’s baseball team was headed to the airport for travel to Houston for its Conference USA opener against Rice, but turned around 10 minutes before leaving.
At the same time, the NCAA canceled its winter and spring sports championships, prompting Conference USA to cancel spring competition just days later, sending spring sports athletes into flux regarding their futures.
West Virginia University baseball coach Randy Mazey joined others around college sports in expressing his joy with the decision.
“I’m really happy for not just our seniors but all seniors in college baseball,” he said. “Nobody wanted their careers to end the way it looked like it could, and I’m just glad the student-athletes aren’t the ones that have to suffer for something that was beyond their control. We thank the NCAA for looking out for them.”
While Monday’s measure to allow an additional season reportedly passed with overwhelming support, the financial ramifications are complex due to baseball and softball being equivalency sports, which means a team gets a certain allotment of scholarships that can be spread across a greater number of players.
In baseball, that number is 11.7 scholarships, which is divided by anywhere from 25-35 players. According to Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner, his team had 35 players on its available roster. In softball, the number is 12 scholarships with generally 20 to 25 players on a roster.
With larger rosters than scholarship allotments already in place, adding to rosters without adding to the scholarship allotments would further constrain those non-revenue programs, which was one of Monday’s hot topics for the NCAA Division I Council.
Adding to the difficulty was the likelihood of all NCAA programs seeing diminished budgets due to the shutdown caused by the coronavirus. The NCAA announced last week it would distribute just $225 million to member schools – down from the projected $600 million for the 2020-21 year.
One sticking point for Monday’s measure was that schools will have the discretion to offer those who would have exhausted their eligibility this season anywhere from zero aid to matching what they provided in aid for the 2019-20 year. That provides flexibility to member schools dealing with different financial situations, as well as numbers of returnees and transfers.
“The council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said M. Grace Calhoun, the chair of the Division I Council and athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”
As Hamrick understood it, seniors wishing to return for another year will not count against the normal allotment of scholarships in each sport. Another stipulation is that for athletes to not count against those totals, those athletes must return to their current school. If they decide to transfer, they will count.
Hamrick said that with the measure progressing forward, his plan is to immediately get with his spring sport coaches to come up with a plan for the 2020-21 year.
“We evaluate how that is going to affect us and then we move forward with this,” Hamrick said.
Roster limits for each spring sport will be adjusted to account for returning athletes, as well as incoming freshmen – many of which have already signed. Waggoner said that while he is pleased with Monday’s ruling, there are still a lot of questions that cannot be answered until several preceding events occur, most notably the eradication of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is just the beginning of it and, let’s face it, until the virus slows down or stops and moves on, it’s a guessing game,” Waggoner said.