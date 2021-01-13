For several months, the NCAA was expectated to approve a one-time no-penalty transfer rule for all Division I athletes in January.
The proposed legislation would permit all athletes who had never transferred previously and were in good academic standing at their current schools to transfer once at the end of a school year and be immediately eligible at a new school without having to sit out a year or apply for a waiver. That restriction has been the case in six Division I sports, including football and men’s and women’s basketball, in previous years.
Now, however, a delay has been put in place, and it’s apparently tied to proposed name image and likeness (NIL) legislation, the federal Department of Justice, and the change of administration at the presidential level.
The web of all those effects can each consume columns of copy, and is enough to make one’s head spin. We’ll dive into those in future coverage, but for now the most immediate item to note is that two votes, expected this week at the online NCAA Convention, have been postponed. Those were to approve the no-penalty transfer, as well as allow Division I athletes to profit from their own name, image and likeness by establishing their own endorsement deals. No future date has been set for either, although the NCAA did not dispute earlier statements that it wanted to have new legislation for both in place by the start of the 2021-22 academic year.
The one-time transfer legislation was expected to set a notification deadline of May 1 for fall and winter sports athletes to transfer, and July 1 for spring sports athletes. A coaching change at a school could extend that deadline by up to 60 days.
The rules, while opening up the potential to transfer in some ways, could also help coaches have a better idea of the number of student-athletes that would be available to them in their upcoming seasons. While student-athletes could still choose to leave after the proposed deadlines, they would not have the potential of immediate eligibility at their new schools, which could serve as a deterrent to leaving after the deadline.
The proposed legislation would not affect the use and rules around the current transfer portal, which requires institutions to enter a student-athlete’s name to be entered and publicized to all NCAA institutions within 48 hours of the student-athlete’s notification of intent to transfer. At that time, institutions can elect to reduce or remove the student-athlete’s scholarship.
The decision to delay the votes was made mostly due to a recommendation from NCAA President Mark Emmert, who said he had received a letter from the Federal Department of Justice expressing concerns about potential antitrust violations in the NCAA’s proposed NIL legislation. While not specifically tied to each other, the NCAA’s proposed legislation for transfers and NIL, both bound up in the movement to more rights for student-athletes, are seen to be closely related enough to call a pause on both fronts, and both were viewed by the DOJ as potentially violating anti-trust laws.
Both pieces of legislation were expected to be heard and voted upon by the 40-member NCAA Division I Council on Monday, and then proceed to the 24-member Division I Board of Directors on Thursday for final approval.
West Virginia Director of Athletic Shane Lyons will be even more heavily involved in the proceedings of the NCAA in the coming two years, as he was elected to the chair of Division I council. That term will begin July 1, 2021.
Lyons is currently the chair of the Football Oversight Committee, one of the subcommittees of the Division I Council. His tenure in that post runs through June 2022.