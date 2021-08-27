HARRISONBURG, Va. — Marshall's men's soccer team had a new look on its jerseys as the Thundering Herd took the field for Thursday night's season opener.
The kit for the defending national champions featured a star above the logo, signifying their championship from the 2020 season.
While there was one star on the jersey for the Herd in Thursday's opener at No. 21 James Madison, Marshall set out to prove there were more stars wearing the jerseys as well.
Such was achieved as Marshall sent a statement, earning a 6-1 road win over the nationally ranked Dukes.
"They did the shirt proud," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said.
Marshall's offensive focus was spot-on in the match with the Herd's first six shots on frame all finding the net.
The top effort of the evening belonged to Marshall's Vitor Dias, the preseason Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year and a reigning All-American.
Dias, who was earlier in the day named to the watch list for the MAC Hermann Trophy (given to college soccer's top player), finished with two goals and two assists to lead the Herd to its top offensive output since a 6-0 win over UAB on Oct. 5, 2019.
To put in perspective how dominant the performance was, Marshall eclipsed its top goal output of its championship season in the first half, netting three goals against James Madison before halftime.
The feat was more impressive considering it came against a James Madison team that allowed just four goals in all of 2020 while earning an NCAA tournament bid.
Dias assisted on the Herd's first goal of the night, which came from Vinicius Fernandes in the seventh minute. Pedro Dolabella started the play with a pass to Dias, who then one-touched the ball to Fernandes for the goal.
In the 28th minute, Dias scored off an assist from Max Schneider to put the Herd up 2-0.
James Madison got back within a goal after finding the net in the 31st minute on a free kick from Axel Ahlander, but Marshall's Milo Yosef answered off a feed from Alexander Adjetey in the 37th minute to produce a two-goal advantage at the break.
In the second half, Marshall continued its offensive fireworks as Fernandes returned the favor to Dias in the 53rd minute, feeding him for his second goal of the night.
The Herd kept rolling with a pair of goals in a two-minute span as Adam Lubell and Paulo Lino each scored their first goals with the Herd in the 65th and 67th minutes, respectively, to close out the scoring.
The match was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. but lightning delays pushed the start to shortly after 10 p.m.
"Great focus from the guys tonight," Grassie said. "A lot of stoppages with the lightning. We had to kick off more than two hours late, but they maintained focus and were really disciplined."
Marshall's next match will also take place in Harrisonburg on Sunday as the Herd takes on No. 15 Virginia Tech at 3:30 p.m.