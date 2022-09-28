Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

HUNTINGTON — The third-ranked Marshall men’s soccer team will travel to Conway, South Carolina for a conference matchup with Coastal Carolina 7 p.m. Thursday, one day sooner than scheduled due to Hurricane Ian’s projected path.

The match was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, but both teams elected to move the contest up a day due to impending heavy rainfall and the chance of unfavorable field conditions as the weather system moves up the coastline.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

