Herd That was more “That” than “Herd” Saturday.
Non-Marshall University alumni Jacory Williams of Middle Tennessee State, Ronald Delph of Florida Atlantic and Derek Cooke of Wyoming came up big in Herd That’s 85-76 victory over Team DRC in the opening round of The Basketball Tournament Saturday at the Charleston Coliseum.
Williams, a 6-foot-8 forward, scored a game-high 23 points. Delph, a 7-foot center, scored 12 points off the bench. Cooke, a 6-9 forward, came in as a reserve and scored six points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
“We keep our Marshall core and play the [Marshall coach Dan] D’Antoni style, so we have to find guys who fit that style,” said Herd That’s Jon Elmore, a former Marshall star.
“Guys who can run. Jacory is a playmaker, scorer, lob guy, shot blocker, can pass. We need guys who are versatile. We added a 7-footer, which we haven’t had at Marshall. I’m glad to have him, because he’s an animal.”
Elmore contributed plenty himself, scoring 21 points, snatching six rebounds, issuing five assists and making three steals. Fellow former Herd player Rondale Watson ended the game with a follow-up dunk off a Delph miss, delighting the crowd of several thousand.
Herd That’s superior depth paid off, even though Team DRC’s reserves outscored Herd That’s bench 29-27. Herd That played 11 players to eight by Team DRC. Non-starter Kenny Brown, who played at Ferris State, led Team DRC with 20 points. Glen Rice Jr. (Georgia Tech) scored 12 points and Jeremy Hollowell (Indiana) and Tyshawn Taylor (Kansas) chipped in 11 each.
Team DRC used a huge size advantage early, with 6-11 Maurice Sutton of Villanova and the 6-8 Hollowell helping the 14th seed to a six-point lead over No. 3-seeded Herd That, which, along with Best Virginia, was the host team of TBT’s West Virginia Regional.
Herd That, though, quickened the pace and Jon Elmore’s 3-pointer with 2:40 to play in the first quarter gave Herd That a 15-13 lead it never relinquished.
Herd That stretched the margin to as many as 10 points in the first half and 11 early in the third quarter, but Team DRC charged back each time, pulling within 49-48 after Taylor scored with 5:25 left in the third period.
Herd That took a 77-63 lead after former Marshall player James Kelly’s basket at the 6:09 mark of the fourth quarter. Back stormed Team DRC with a 13-1 run to trail just 78-76 after former Stetson player Tyshawn Patterson swished a 3-pointer during the Elam Ending portion of the game.
The Elam Ending came into play at the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter with Herd That leading 77-73. The first team to reach 85 points would be declared the winner.
Herd That’s Stevie Browning of Marshall scored to make it 80-76 and Williams hit two free throws and Delph one before Watson’s dunk ended the game.
“It’s a game of runs, but that’s our style of play,” Williams said. “Sometimes the game can get a little out of control, but Jon is a great leader. He can settle us down and get us back under control. We had to counter their runs and get some stops.”
Elmore said he was pleased overall, even if the victory wasn’t as pretty as he would have liked.
“We incorporated a lot of guys this year,” Elmore said. “We had spurts where we were phenomenal. We got stagnant for a few stretches. Ultimately, you have to grind out wins. Survive and advance.”
If that means someone else is the leading scorer that’s fine with Elmore, Conference USA’s all-time leader in points.
“With our style of play, coach D’Antoni’s style, is that everybody eats,” Elmore said. “We don’t want to slow the game down. We don’t want to get stagnant and run a bunch of plays. We want to showcase our guys and put them in a position to make plays.”
Williams said he’s happy to have the depth Herd That features.
“Those guys are big, mobile, can run the floor, can get offensive rebounds and stick-backs,” Williams said. “They added to our style of play. You can see how we stretched the lead out when those guys came in We’re going to need them the whole tournament.”
Herd That advances to the next round at 7 p.m. Monday against No. 6 seed Team 23, a 91-64 winner over No. 11 Georgia Kingz in Saturday’s third first-round game.