HUNTINGTON — Yesterday was Sunday, April 12.
It may seem like a trivial statement, but the way that days have run together over the last month, perhaps it is a fitting one. For those in the sports world, it is an anniversary, of sorts, that no one ever expected or wanted.
It was one month ago that the sports world shut down following the World Health Organization’s assessment that the COVIS-19 coronavirus was a global pandemic.
“Did you ever think we’d be talking about a time when there were no sports?” Marshall athletic director Mike Hamrick said during a recent interview. “It is just unfathomable.”
In sports terms, there are few months as heavily involved as March. Normally, March is a month in which sports are booming — one of few months where it seems all major sports are in alignment. When the NCAA canceled its remaining winter and spring championships on March 12, many teams were in the midst of conference tournaments.
Marshall’s women’s basketball team was minutes away from taking the court for a Conference USA tournament quarterfinal matchup with Rice when word came that the event was canceled.
Just like that, sports stood still.
“I’ve never seen anything like that and I don’t think anyone else has either,” Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper said while in Frisco, Texas, for the tournament. “We were in there talking to the girls about our game plan. We came out of the locker room and it was just over. For it to end that quickly, that’s a scary thing. Health and wellness of everyone involved is always top priority.”
College basketball generally takes center court during this time with March Madness, but in light of the NCAA announcement, a different kind of March Madness took effect that has many different sides to it.
The first and most obvious side of the COVID-19 pandemic is health and wellness. This disease is killing people and even being around loved ones poses a risk, forcing the nation into social distancing to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.
And like any deadly virus, the impact of COVID-19 takes many forms within our society. In addition to the health aspect, there is a commerce aspect, which has directly impacted the sports world. This isn’t just about the disease itself, either. Instead, it adds in the timing of the disease, too.
When the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic around 12:30 p.m. on March 11, it came at a time which became a perfect storm for the sports world.
Perhaps in no other time of year is the sports world so busy.
College basketball’s conference tournaments and the subsequent NCAA tournaments send millions of fans to scores of venues to enjoy their favorite teams over the course of the month. But that is not the only sport going.
Professionally, baseball season is already in full swing with spring training leading into opening day at month’s end, and the NBA and NHL are also settled in for the second halves of their seasons. Both NASCAR and the PGA Tour are also picking up steam in the infancy of their seasons, which draw huge crowds early in the year with major events.
Even the college football world is getting a piece of the action with spring practice taking place and fans getting ready for spring football games.
Collegiate softball and baseball are also into their regular seasons and making the turn for conference action. Marshall’s baseball team was literally on the way to the airport for its first C-USA series when the stoppage occurred and they were told to turn around.
No matter who you call within the sports world, the conversation starts the exact same way.
“We’re just waiting to see what we can do and trying to prepare,” Marshall football head coach Doc Holliday said. “I’ve never seen anything like this. No one has.”
While the operations of sports being shut down is a focal point, perhaps no other event in history has shined the light on sports as a business more than the one event which has brought sports to a screeching halt.
It started with the cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments and all spring sports, which cost the NCAA close to $1 billion in expected revenue. That revenue is the lifeblood of the organization.
That came more to light a few weeks ago when the NCAA announced an amended budget that would distribute just $225 million to its member schools instead of the $600 million that was originally anticipated.
“It will indeed have a big impact,” Hamrick said last week. “To what extent, we are still trying to determine that.”
The trickle-down effect is that schools — especially the lower-tier Division I schools — will not have as much money in their 2020-21 budgets — some schools losing as much as 25 percent. The fallout from that will be cuts within the infrastructure of college athletics — from personnel to aid for students and, in some extreme cases, the termination of sports programs.
That is a scary thought.
As COVID-19 continues on within the nation’s framework, the focus is now on the future — namely, whether the 2020-21 sports seasons can resume as scheduled. Failure to do so — especially with college football slated to start in late August — could be a knockout blow for many programs who use football to sustain their whole athletics departments for a year.
Losing the 2020 football season could become a situation in which the gap within the NCAA framework would widen. Major conferences with big budgets will be able to sustain such a blow much easier than smaller conferences that live season-to-season, somewhat, based on everything running smoothly.
Such volatility could cause a new round of conference realignments — especially in the lower ranks — and even divisional realignment with some Group of Five programs possibly electing to drop to FCS with their sports due to financial interests for their university.
What makes it worse is that, currently, universities cannot get a plan together because they don’t know when normalcy may return.
According to medical experts, the height of the COVID-19 outbreak is expected to hit in the next week to 10 days and then things may start to become a clearer picture.
Or, they may not — a fact not lost on anyone in sports.
“All of us can sit here and speculate, but we just don’t know,” Hamrick said.
Normally, a commemoration is cause for celebration, but with this particular one, there is little to celebrate in sports. As the world of sport stands still, it knows there are still more questions than answers in the fight and fallout of COVID-19.
That means that, right now, there is simply nothing to cheer for.