When Notre Dame invited Keegan Sack to its football game with Marshall University, it didn’t anticipate the Thundering Herd making an impression on a player both programs are recruiting.
The Herd defeated the Fighting Irish 26-21 Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, stunning the college football world and impressing Sack, a speedy 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore from George Washington High School.
“With Marshall being the opponent, it wasn’t odd, but more exciting than anything,” said Sack, who lives about 50 miles from the MU campus. “It was a great game between both the Thundering Herd and Irish. I was very excited and grateful to have had the opportunity to experience such a great game.”
Sack said the loss didn’t sour him on Notre Dame (0-2). He said he was impressed that Marshall (2-0), the first program to offer him a football scholarship, was able to win at the then-No. 8-ranked team in the country.
“The visit was amazing,” Sack said. “The atmosphere of the fans, the coaches and players made me feel very excited and welcomed to be there,” Sack said. “I am extremely honored to be recruited by a very prestigious school academically while also being such a great football program.”
Sack said he doesn’t have a favorite college team and will consider every opportunity presented him. He said he plans to major in architectural engineering.
Sack has caught 18 passes for 246 yards and five touchdowns to help the Patriots to a 2-1 record. He also has carried the ball 13 times for 40 yards.
Sack leads GW into Friday’s 7:30 p.m. home game vs. Huntington High (1-1).
“I am very excited to play Huntington this week,” Sack said. “They are a great football team. Preparing for this game will be crucial in the outcome.”