20220914-hds-sack.jpg

George Washington High School football standout Keegan Sack (left) poses with Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman before the Fighting Irish’s game with Marshall on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

When Notre Dame invited Keegan Sack to its football game with Marshall University, it didn’t anticipate the Thundering Herd making an impression on a player both programs are recruiting.

The Herd defeated the Fighting Irish 26-21 Saturday in South Bend, Indiana, stunning the college football world and impressing Sack, a speedy 5-foot-10, 185-pound sophomore from George Washington High School.

