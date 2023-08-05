Rafa Simoes, assistant men's soccer coach, left, speaks to Matt Egan, of Huntington, as Marshall University conducts Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Remington Lee, 5, of Huntington, right, goes out to make a catch alongside Marshall cheerleader Halle Keene as Marshall University conducts Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Brothers Brady Adkins, 9, left, and Beau Adkins, 2, of Barboursville, get their posters signed by members of the Marshall University football team during Fans First Day on Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall men's soccer assistant coach Rafa Simoes was impressed by how many youngsters were hitting the upper-corner targets on the regulation-sized goal carted into Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday evening.
That was one way for Thundering Herd fans to engage in Fans First Day, which was held at the stadium after the football team wrapped up its fourth practice of fall camp.
After hitting the showers, the football players came back onto the field and joined the men's soccer, volleyball and cross country teams and the Marshall cheerleaders for meet-and-greets, autographs and some friendly competition.
"We have the soccer net here, and we have a few hitting the top corners. It's impressive, but the girls are hitting more top corners than the boys," Simoes said, adding that Saturday wasn't typically the kind of interaction he, and the team, get to have with fans on a consistent basis.
"Here, the fans can actually talk to the players and coaches in a more friendly environment, because on a game day, we're in our own mode and it's hard to give them attention like this all the time," Simoes said.
Fans First Day is a rebranded Fan Day, which used to be exclusive for the football team before the Marshall athletic department opened up the invitation for other fall sports to join. It was held at the conclusion of the first week of fall camp for the Herd football team.
But for other sports, like volleyball and soccer, it occurred before the start of practice for the fall season. Those begin Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
"I think it kind of grounds us to remember that we do this for the community, and it's not just about us or about one sport, it's about all of us together and then all the fans get to come be a part of it," volleyball coach Ari Aganus said. "We have this, which is beautiful, then we go right into report day Monday. It's awesome timing for us."
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.