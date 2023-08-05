Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall men's soccer assistant coach Rafa Simoes was impressed by how many youngsters were hitting the upper-corner targets on the regulation-sized goal carted into Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Saturday evening.

That was one way for Thundering Herd fans to engage in Fans First Day, which was held at the stadium after the football team wrapped up its fourth practice of fall camp.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.