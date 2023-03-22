Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Make it 14.

Marshall’s softball team’s RBI total in its second game Wednesday matched its current win streak — both 14 — as the Thundering Herd hustled past Bellarmine, 17-2, at Knights Field in Louisville, Kentucky.

