HUNTINGTON — St. Albans High School softball star Brianna McCown signed with Marshall University on Monday.
McCown joins the new class of Paige Halliwill, Mikaila Kenney, Amaya Lee and Kat Sackett.
McCown is a right-handed pitcher who began her career at George Washington High School and transferred to St. Albans for her senior season. During her three years at GW, McCown struck out 822 batters in the circle and on offense hit .541 with 14 home runs.
McCown was named first team All-State and first team All-Mountain State Athletic Conference all three years. During her time at George Washington, McCown also lettered in basketball and volleyball.