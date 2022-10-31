The Marshall football team ranks highly in several defensive categories both nationally and in the Sun Belt Conference, but perhaps no single stat has been more impressive than the Thundering Herd’s third-down defense in league play.
In four games against Sun Belt opponents, the Herd has limited opposing offenses to just 11 conversions on 60 third-down chances, the best average in the league at 18%.
James Madison went 0 for 17 against the Herd on third downs, Troy was 3 for 14, Louisiana 5 for 15 and, after a hot start offensively, Coastal Carolina cooled off and finished 3 for 14 on third-down conversions against the Herd.
“We had opportunities to make more than we did but they are good at what they do,” Chanticleers’ head coach Jamey Chadwell said of the Marshall defense during a weekly teleconference with SBC coaches. “Against a defense like that you have to execute cleanly to get the needed yardage, and if you don’t get the right check or the right route depth they are going to get you.”
Marshall has allowed just five offensive touchdowns to league opponents and only one (Louisiana) has reached the end zone more than once in four quarters against Marshall, which leads the Sun Belt in scoring defense at 17.5 points per contest.
ON TOP: Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall set a program record with his 73rd touchdown pass for the Chanticleers, a 37-yard completion to Jacob Jenkins in the first quarter against Marshall, passing Alex Ross (72). It was the 18th consecutive game in which McCall has thrown for at least one touchdown.
RUNNIN’ WALK-ON: Georgia State senior running back Tucker Gregg rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown Saturday’s 31-17 win over Old Dominion, making the former walk-on the Panthers’ career leader in rushing yards with 2,165.
GOING BOWLING: South Alabama became the third SBC team to reach bowl eligibilty this season with a 31-3 win over Arkansas State, joining Coastal Carolina and Troy as the only league teams to reach six wins so far this season. Appalachian State, Georgia Southern and Southern Miss are each one win away
HOME STAND: At one point this season, the Georgia Southern football team played on the road four times in five weeks. Now, three of its final four games will be played at home against South Alabama, Marshall and Appalachian State. Georgia Southern’s last road trip of the year comes on Nov. 10 at Louisiana.
RESTED UP: Georgia Southern, Troy, Texas State, James Madison and Louisiana-Monroe are each coming off an open week. The Bobcats travel to Monroe to face the Warhawks Saturday in search of their first road win of the season while JMU hits the road to face Louisville. Troy travels to Louisiana for an SBC West showdown and Georgia Southern hosts South Alabama.
