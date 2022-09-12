Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Marshall football head coach Charles Huff walks the sideline as the Herd takes on Notre Dame Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

No other conference in all of college football made as much noise as the Sun Belt did over the weekend as three team’s in the league earned wins over historic programs, two of which were ranked in the top 10 in the country.

Marshall, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern all earned road wins in the second week of the season over Power Five programs. The Thundering Herd defeated No. 8 Notre Dame, the Mountaineers beat No. 6 Texas A&M (SEC) and Georgia Southern came out on top against Nebraska (Big Ten).

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

