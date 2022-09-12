No other conference in all of college football made as much noise as the Sun Belt did over the weekend as three team’s in the league earned wins over historic programs, two of which were ranked in the top 10 in the country.
Marshall, Appalachian State and Georgia Southern all earned road wins in the second week of the season over Power Five programs. The Thundering Herd defeated No. 8 Notre Dame, the Mountaineers beat No. 6 Texas A&M (SEC) and Georgia Southern came out on top against Nebraska (Big Ten).
Those wins were a major talking point among the other 11 coaches in the Sun Belt Conference during a combined news conference on Monday afternoon, offering their congratulations to Charles Huff (Marshall), Shawn Clark (App State) and Clay Helton (Georgia Southern).
“It’s a competitive league. It’s one that needs to be talked about nationally,” Helton said. “If you want that, then you better go do some things that cause a stir.”
Sun Belt teams have certainly done just that. Commissioner Keith Gill said it was a good weekend for the conference, building off the success members had in the opening week of the season, but on a national stage this time.
“It’s been great this weekend to show the entire country the quality of football that we can play in the Sun Belt,” Gill said. “We’ve got great programs who are undaunted going into places filled with winning tradition. They are committed to going out and making their own history.”
‘GAMEDAY’ IN BOONE: Following Appalachian State’s win over then-No. 6 Texas A&M, ESPN announced that it would host “College GameDay” in Boone, North Carolina, Saturday when the Mountaineers host the Troy Trojans in their first league game of the season.
PAYDAY: It’s one thing to get signature wins, it’s another thing to make money while doing it. Marshall, App State and Georgia Southern were each paid over $1 million to play their games Saturday, knocking off three Power Five opponents and collecting a combined $4.173 million along the way.
SNAPPED: Texas State’s 41-12 win over Florida International snapped a five game losing streak in non-conference home games for the Bobcats. Their last out-of-conference win at home happened on Sept. 28, 2019, a 24-3 win over Nicholls State.
RUNNING THE BALL: Four Sun Belt running backs eclipsed the 100-yard mark Saturday. Calvin Hill (Texas State) collected 195 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. Khalan Laborn (Marshall) went for 163 and a touchdown on 31 carries, Gerald Green (Georgia Southern) tallied 132 yards on just 10 carries and Camerun Peoples (App State) ran for 112 yards on 19 carries.
YOUNG GUNS: Two freshman quarterbacks have split starts to open the season for Southern Miss. Redshirt freshman Ty Keyes started the season opener against Liberty. Zach Wilcke got the nod against Miami as Keyes was sidelined due to injury.
RECOGNITIONS: Officials from the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl announced Monday that Appalachian State’s Clark and Marshall’s Huff have been selected as The Dodd Trophy Co-Coaches of the Week, which honors football coaches who led their team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.
