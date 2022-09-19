Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Christian Horn as time expired lifted the Mountaineers to a 32-28 win over Troy in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Saturday.
The game was won on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Mountaineer quarterback Chase Brice which was deflected by a defender into the hands of wide receiver Christian Horn, who found the end zone as time expired.
App State improved to 2-1 with the 32-28 victory. All three games the Mountaineers have played have been decided by one possession and two went down to the final play of the game.
That’s just the beginning of the conference slate for 14 Sun Belt teams this season, though. Eight teams open league play this week, including three newcomers.
Marshall travels to Troy, Old Dominion will host Arkansas State and James Madison will make the trip to Boone to face App State. Louisiana and Louisiana-Monroe will renew their rivalry to begin league play Saturday. Coastal Carolina will play on the road for the first time this season at Georgia State.
NOT THE FIRST TIME: Appalachian State head coach Shawn Clark said the first three weeks of the season have been a wild ride, but the Mountaineers are 2-1 after a 54-yard tipped-pass “Hail Mary” to defeat Troy on the final play of the game. Clark said it’s the second time he’s been on the winning side of a game that ended like that. On Oct. 22, 2005, while he was on staff at Eastern Kentucky, Patrick Bugg caught a 23-yard pass from Josh Greco on the final play of the game to defeat Southeast Missouri 33-32.
PUPPY POWER: Hudson, a service dog in training and now the unofficial mascot of the Old Dominion football team, was finally granted field access at Scott Stadium after it looked like the University of Virginia wasn’t going to allow it. Hudson joined the team in the offseason and is sponsored by head coach Ricky Rahne and his family through Mutts With a Mission, which trains service dogs for two years before placing them in permanent homes with disabled veterans.
“Obviously, they’ve got a horse running around on the field, so having a puppy who just lays there the whole game I didn’t think was going to be too much of a big deal,” Rahne said.
TIDE GETS ROLLING: In the first six minutes against Louisiana-Monroe, the No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide scored on offense, defense and special teams with a touchdown pass, pick-six and blocked punt returned for a touchdown on its way to a 63-7 win. Alabama later returned a punt for a touchdown, an exclamation point to a dominant win.
C-USA GOES 3-0: Three teams from the Sun Belt faced off against teams from Conference USA in Week 3, with all three C-USA teams winning. UAB defeated Georgia Southern, Charlotte beat Georgia State and Rice handed Louisiana its first loss since Sept. 4, 2021 (378 days). Both losses happened in the state of Texas (lost 2021 season opener to Texas in Austin).
HOMECOMING: Sam Pinckney, who transferred from Georgia State to Coastal Carolina in the offseason, will return to Center Parc Credit Union Stadium to face his former team Thursday night. Pinckney played in 11 games for the Panthers a season ago, catching 27 passes for 311 yards and a touchdown. In three games with the Chanticleers this season, his statistics aren’t far behind that total with 11 receptions for 259 yards and a score.
ROAD WARRIORS: Georgia Southern has played two of its first three games on the road and, after hosting Ball State this coming weekend, will begin conference play with two more road games, meaning that four of its first six games will be played at home. The Eagles’ 2-0 start included a road win over Nebraska but dropped to 2-1 after a loss to UAB in Birmingham, Alabama.
STREAK OVER: The longest winning streak in the country belonged to Louisiana, which lost the 2021 season opener against Texas but had since rattled off 15 consecutive wins. That streak ended Saturday at the hands of the Rice Owls, a 33-21 road loss. It was head coach Michael Desormeaux’s first loss at UL.
“It’s a bounce-back week, right? We haven’t had one of those in a while,” he said.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.