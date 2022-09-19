Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Appalachian State quarterback Chase Brice’s 54-yard touchdown pass to Christian Horn as time expired lifted the Mountaineers to a 32-28 win over Troy in the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams Saturday.

Appalachian State and Troy opened Sun Belt Conference play with a bang Saturday, bringing ESPN’s “College GameDay” to Boone, North Carolina, as the Mountaineers entertained the Trojans in the conference opener for both teams.

The game was won on a 54-yard touchdown pass from Mountaineer quarterback Chase Brice which was deflected by a defender into the hands of wide receiver Christian Horn, who found the end zone as time expired.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

