Coastal Carolina Georgia St Football

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is tackled by Georgia State linebacker Jordan Veneziale Sept. 22 in Atlanta.

 AP photo

The only two remaining undefeated football teams in the Sun Belt Conference each received votes in both the USA Today Coaches Poll and Associated Press Top 25 poll this week.

James Madison improved to 4-0 with a decisive home win over Texas State, and Coastal Carolina used a rushing touchdown in the final minute to overcome a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit against Georgia Southern to move to 5-0.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media.

