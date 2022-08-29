Former WVU and Western Kentucky quarterback Jarret Doege has made a good first impression at Troy but won’t start in the team’s season opener, as head coach Jon Sumrall gave Gunnar Watson the nod under center for Saturday’s game against No. 21 Ole Miss.
Doege arrived at Troy around two weeks ago after spending most of the offseason with WKU before announcing his decision to transfer for a second time after leaving WVU after last season.
As Doege adapts to a new offensive system, different from what he has been exposed to at Bowling Green, WVU or WKU, Sumrall said experience will help flatten the learning curve as he develops at Troy.
“He’s a football junkie, he’s a gym rat, he’s up here more hours doing extra on his own than any player I’ve been around in a while because he’s got a sense of urgency of being prepared if his number is called or when it’s called,” Sumrall said of Doege.
ODU, JMU, DEJA VU: Former Marshall quarterback Grant Wells and defensive lineman Jamare Edwards will face old Conference USA opponents in Week 1 after transferring from the Thundering Herd.
Grant Wells, who won the starting job at Virginia Tech after leaving Marshall, will make his first start with the Hokies on the road against Old Dominion. Edwards, who is with new SBC member James Madison, will get another shot at the Middle Tennessee in Week 1 as the Blue Raiders travel to Harrisonburg.
BOWDEN NOT BOWING OUT: Louisiana-Monroe head coach Terry Bowden said the team’s season will not be defined by its performances against Power Five competition early in the year.
The Warhawks open the season with a road game at Texas and travel to Tuscaloosa two weeks later to face the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Bowden said teams he has coached in the past have been beaten badly by high-level competition but bounced back by season’s end.
WARMED UP: Two Power Five teams that played games in “Week Zero” of the season will face off against Sun Belt teams in Week 1.
North Carolina will travel to Appalachian State after a 56-24 victory Saturday over Florida A&M. Nevada beat New Mexico State on the road, 23-16, to begin the regular season. The Wolf Pack will play its home opener against Texas State.
KEEPING SECRETS: James Madison coach Curt Cignetti said he’ll only name a starting quarterback ahead of the season opener if he feels like it’s advantageous to do so.
This year, the battle for signal-caller is between Colorado State transfer Todd Centeio, Billy Atkins and Alonza Barnett. Cignetti added that even without a public announcement, “most of the guys on the team know who the quarterback is going to be.”
GOING HOME: Georgia State’s first game of the year is on the road but close to home for head coach Shawn Elliot, who returns to South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium for the first time since he left the program after the 2016 season.
Elliot was an assistant coach with the Gamecocks from 2010-16 and spent six games as the interim head coach in 2015 after Steve Spurrier stepped down following a 2-4 start to the season. Since 2017, Elliot has helped grow the Georgia State program into a serious Sun Belt Conference contender.
BANGED UP: Arkansas State freshman linebacker Javante Mackey will have surgery to repair a torn meniscus, ending his season, head coach Butch Jones said Monday morning. Mackey was a three-star recruit coming out of Whitehaven High School in Memphis, Tennessee.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.