Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Former WVU and Western Kentucky quarterback Jarret Doege has made a good first impression at Troy but won’t start in the team’s season opener, as head coach Jon Sumrall gave Gunnar Watson the nod under center for Saturday’s game against No. 21 Ole Miss.

Doege arrived at Troy around two weeks ago after spending most of the offseason with WKU before announcing his decision to transfer for a second time after leaving WVU after last season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.