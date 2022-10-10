Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

When the Marshall football team travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to face James Madison next weekend, it will play in front of its second sellout crowd on the road this season.

The Dukes, ranked No. 25 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, announced the game as a sellout Monday morning. James Madison defeated Arkansas State on the road last week and take a 5-0 record to Georgia Southern on Oct. 15 before returning home against the Thundering Herd on Oct. 22.

