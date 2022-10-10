When the Marshall football team travels to Harrisonburg, Virginia, to face James Madison next weekend, it will play in front of its second sellout crowd on the road this season.
The Dukes, ranked No. 25 in the most recent Associated Press Top 25 poll, announced the game as a sellout Monday morning. James Madison defeated Arkansas State on the road last week and take a 5-0 record to Georgia Southern on Oct. 15 before returning home against the Thundering Herd on Oct. 22.
The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m., which was also announced Monday morning, and can be streamed on ESPN+.
Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg has an official capacity of 24,877. The university announced that over 8,000 tickets were claimed by JMU students within 45 minutes of them being made available.
It will be the third meeting between the two schools but the first home game in the series for the Dukes. Marshall leads the all-time series 2-0 after wins in Huntington in 1987 and 1994.
Previously this season, the Herd played in front of a sold-out crowd of 77,622 at Notre Dame, winning 26-21. The Irish were ranked No. 8 at the time but fell out of the national polls after the loss.
ON A ROLL: Coastal Carolina knows how to start a season right. The Chanticleers are 6-0 for the third consecutive season and locked up their bowl eligibility after a win over Louisiana-Monroe on the road Saturday. They are receiving votes in both the AP and USA Today Coaches polls but are not ranked.
NOT DONE YET: In football, the old saying goes that this week’s news is about how you play on Saturdays. JMU coach Curt Cignetti said that’s the mentality for the Dukes in preparing for their next opponent, Georgia Southern, after receiving their first-ever FBS national ranking Saturday, though he did offer his appreciation for the exposure the number beside the name gives to the university and football team.
AIRING IT OUT: Texas State jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead against Appalachian State Saturday, forcing the Mountaineers to move the ball through the air in the second half. Quarterback Chase Brice threw the ball 38 times in the final two quarters and finished the game by completing 40 of 53 passes for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Texas State held on for a 36-24 win.
CHAMPIONS RETURN: During its home game against Southern Miss, Troy honored the 1987 NCAA Division II national championship team. The Trojans that year finished 12-1-1 and swept the Gulf South Conference.
PLAYING CLEAN: Arkansas State and James Madison had just one penalty called between them in their matchup Saturday, that going against the Red Wolves, who entered the contest having been flagged just a dozen times in five games. The Dukes, who weren’t flagged in the win, have just five penalties against them in 2022.
