Student Section
Marshall fans cheer from the student section during the Thundering Herd's home matchup against Norfolk State on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.  

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON -- The first weekend of college football in the new-look Sun Belt Conference was one for the record books, and plenty of fans were there to witness it. 

A total of 219,998 fans attended 10 SBC home games in Week 1, highlighted by the largest crowd in the history of Kidd Brewer Stadium (40,168) in Boone, North Carolina, where Appalachian State hosted the University of North Carolina on Saturday afternoon.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.