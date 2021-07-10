HUNTINGTON — During last season’s run in The Basketball Tournament, Jon and Ot Elmore became known as two of the better sharpshooters in the event.
This time around, though, it will be their Herd That team which will wind up in every other team’s crosshairs.
Herd That is no longer an unknown in the TBT ranks, and serving as co-hosts of the West Virginia Regional with Best Virginia only brings more exposure to a team that previously flew under the radar.
That is no deterrent for Jon Elmore, the team’s general manager and point guard who is embracing the switch from the hunter to the hunted.
“I think our own expectations are bigger this year,” Elmore said. “I know going in it was to win it all, but now we feel we have a legit chance to win it, in our opinion. Now, everybody knows our name and we’re a co-host, but we love that. We love that we’re putting Marshall’s brand on the national stage and we’re glad that we have a target on our back. That’s what we want.”
Elmore said the excitement of last year’s run bled into the preparation for this year, especially once it became known that TBT was transitioning back to its regional format and that Charleston would be one of the four regional host cities for the 64-team tournament.
Especially in Jon and Ot Elmore’s case, it is a chance for the two Charleston natives to put on for their city, showcasing talent and entertainment at the same time.
Jon Elmore said Herd That’s run in TBT last year and the subsequent following that success produced shows how basketball in the Mountain State takes center stage, which caught the eye of those running TBT.
Now, whether supporting Herd That, the Marshall-based team, or WVU’s alumni team Best Virginia, there’s something for everyone in the state to get behind this week, which Elmore feels is exciting for the state.
“It’s incredible, man, and it speaks to basketball in West Virginia as a whole,” Elmore said. “They wouldn’t have this in West Virginia — little ol’ Charleston — if there wasn’t a ton of support. That speaks to the Marshall fan base and the West Virginia fan base. It’s a dream come true to do this in Charleston.”
Elmore said the offensive philosophy that made Herd That a fan favorite last season will not change for 2021, with the team keeping the Dan D’Antoni system, which incorporates plenty of pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops for good looks at the basket.
Elmore did emphasize a greater focus on the defensive end, where Herd That will look to solidify one of the team’s weaker areas last season.
“Hopefully we can get a few more defensive stops than we did last year,” Elmore said. “That will be a focus of our training camp.”
In addition to Elmore, one of the key returnees for the 2021 TBT is JaCorey Williams, a former Middle Tennessee standout who joined Herd That last year and wreaked havoc on the opposition.
Williams’ play last year garnered him plenty of opportunities to run with other teams in TBT this time around, but he chose to stay with the team that gave him a chance last year.
“I think the relationship factor was huge,” Elmore said. “Just how well everybody got along and the time we have and the style of basketball all went into it. We’re excited to get him back because he’s a crucial piece for what we do.”
One key addition that Elmore pointed out for 2021 is forward James Kelly, who starred for Marshall in 2015-16, ending up as the Conference USA Newcomer of the Year.
“I’m excited to play with James Kelly again,” Elmore said. “That’s a dude that was a stud — first-team All-Conference USA — my freshman year at Marshall. I hadn’t seen him in like four years, so it’s been a long time. He’s played professionally for a couple years so I’m excited to link back up with him. If he moves anything like what he did at Marshall, he’ll fit in great with us.”
The team also added 7-foot center Ronald Delph, who should aid in rebounding and altering shots at the rim.
For Elmore and Herd That, Saturday night’s open run offered the team a first glimpse of what it will look like as players made their way into town on Friday and Saturday morning for training camp.
On Sunday, the team’s 10 players should all be in town to start the training camp, which will lead up to the start of play in the West Virginia Regional, which runs from July 17-21 at Charleston Coliseum.
Herd That’s first game is a noon contest against Team DRC on July 17. That matchup will be seen on ESPN.