WHEELING -- Herd That is the West Virginia Regional champion in The Basketball Tournament.
The Marshall alumni team surged ahead of Sideline Cancer in the second half to claim a 73-64 victory Saturday at WesBanco Arena and advance to the TBT quarterfinals.
“Being the champions of the West Virginia Regional don’t mean anything unless you win the TBT. You still go home with $0,” Herd That’s Ot Elmore said. “It’s good to be halfway there because a lot of teams aren’t halfway there, but we’ve got to get all the way there or it doesn’t matter.”
The game remained within single digits for the first three quarters, but Herd That closed the third quarter strong to take a six-point lead into the fourth. Sideline Cancer had gone ahead by a point with 3:14 to play in the period, but Herd That used a 7-0 run to pull ahead, capped off by a finish from JP Tokoto while getting fouled.
Herd That veteran Jon Elmore found Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni sitting courtside and high fived him after the play.
“That’s huge, man,” Jon Elmore said. “He’s been supportive of Herd That since day one and we kind of do this Herd That Marshall alumni-based team for him and the university just because we all had such a fun time and we had some success there. Being able to put this brand on the national stage -- I mean, that was an ESPN game -- so having that on national TV for the school, the university, is nothing but good for the brand.”
The momentum continued after Tyrese Rice ended the run with a 3-pointer, as Jarrod West knocked down a triple of his own while time expired to make it a 56-50 game heading into the fourth.
From there, Herd That ran away.
Taevion Kinsey opened the final period with six straight points to push the lead to double-digits, and Tokoto added a layup to close off the 8-0 spurt to start the quarter.
It’s the second straight game Herd That pulled ahead during that stretch and set up a solid lead for TBT's signature Elam Ending. They used a 14-0 stretch between the third and fourth quarters to jump ahead of West Virginia University alumni team Best Virginia in the second round Thursday, after cruising past Pitt alumni team Zoo Crew in the opening round Tuesday.
Herd That entered the Elam Ending with a 65-56 advantage, setting the winning target score at 73. The Marshall alumni team scored the first six points of the final stretch, and eventually capped off the 73-64 regional final victory with a layup from Tokoto.
The win came with a balanced effort offensively. Elmore led the team with 17 points, Tokoto and James Kelly had 12 each and Kinsey had 10. Nine Herd That players scored in the win.
“That was our thing coming in, just that ability that we don’t have to rely on one person to dominate the game,” Jon Elmore said. “We can go one through 12 and get contributions from guys. I thought everybody in this game was ready from the start and everybody who came in had an impact.”
Defensively, the Marshall alumni team continued its strong play in the tournament.
Rice and Marcus Keene -- both known to be prolific scorers -- finished with 20 and 13 points, respectively, and no other Sideline Cancer player finished in double figures. Herd That forced 12 turnovers which it turned into a 14-5 edge in points off turnovers, and held Sideline Cancer to 40% shooting from the field and 27% from the arc.
“We watched film, we came up with a game plan and we decided, hey, every time those guys come off the pick and roll, we’re going to double them,” Ot Elmore said. “The game plan was to try to make everyone else beat us because we know what those two can do if they get going, and fortunately for us they didn’t get going tonight”
Herd That now advances to the TBT quarterfinals, where Syracuse Regional winner Boeheim’s Army awaits. The quarterfinal matchup is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling.