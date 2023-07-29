Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHEELING -- Herd That is the West Virginia Regional champion in The Basketball Tournament.

The Marshall alumni team surged ahead of Sideline Cancer in the second half to claim a 73-64 victory Saturday at WesBanco Arena and advance to the TBT quarterfinals.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.