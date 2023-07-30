WHEELING -- Herd That is heading to Philadelphia for the Final Four.
The Marshall alumni team overcame a five-point halftime deficit by exploding for 34 points in the third quarter and blew out Boeheim’s Army 88-71 on Sunday in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament at WesBanco Arena.
“There were no magic words [at halftime],” Herd That GM and coach Ot Elmore said. “We just realized we hadn’t played very well and we were still in the game. We went to a smaller lineup to try to bring more energy, we lucked out and it worked.
"I could’ve looked real dumb, but I’m glad it worked and we’re going to Philadelphia.”
Boeheim’s Army -- a Syracuse alumni team -- led for much of the first half and entered the break with a 38-33 lead. The tides quickly turned in the third.
Herd That scored 19 of the first 21 points of the second half, including a string of 17 straight, to pull ahead 52-40 by the 4:53 mark in the period. The West Virginia Regional champs connected on their first five 3-point attempts, shot 7-of-11 from the arc and finished with 34 points in the quarter to take a commanding 16-point lead into the fourth.
“The big thing was I think we were stagnant in the first half,” Herd That’s Jon Elmore said. “Our Marshall offense, the style we want to play at, is get the ball out and run, quick actions, get easy shots, and I think the first half when you’re playing against a long, athletic team like that and they get to set their defense, it doesn’t matter who you are, it’s tough to play against a set halfcourt defense.
“I thought when we got stops, got outlets and got easy buckets, I thought that kind of got everybody their rhythm and we started making a lot more shots. That’s the style we want to play and I thought our coaches did a good job of preaching that at halftime and then going small to just try to make us play faster and scramble more.”
Jon Elmore had 11 of his 17 points in the third, including three 3-pointers. He added seven rebounds and seven assists in the game.
“Our assistant coach looked at me at halftime -- Tommy Orcutt. He was like, ‘You know there’s no loser’s bracket, right?’ He said, ‘You know if we lose, we’re going home?’” Jon Elmore said. “He was kind of talking trash to me like, ‘Hey, you’ve got to pick it up,’ so he kind of inspired me.”
Herd That kept the lead in double digits for the entirety of the fourth quarter and entered TBT’s signature Elam Ending up 80-64, before eventually closing the 88-71 win with a Rob Gray baseline jumper.
Gray led a stout Herd That attack with 20 points. He was one of four Herd That players to finish in double figures -- behind Elmore’s 17 points were Jacorey Williams with 16 and Taevion Kinsey with 15. Herd That shot 55% from the field and 53% from the arc in the win, and commanded the boards 42-30 against a big Boeheim’s Army team.
Herd That limited Grant Riller -- who had games of 20, 27 and 29 points in Boeheim’s Army’s three regional games on the way to the Syracuse Regional title -- to just 15 points Sunday.
“I think it’s harder to keep putting up buckets when people are trying to stop you,” Gray said. “They just traveled from New York, they just played a big game, he had to give a lot of energy. For them to come out against us where you’ve got multiple guys throwing high-level energy and big, strong bodies at you, that’s never easy.”
Former Marshall player DeAndre Kane also had 15 points, but just two in the second half. Jamil Wilson and Chris McCullough had 12 and 10 points, respectively. Boeheim’s Army shot just 37% from the field and 30% from 3-point range.
Herd That now will head to Philadelphia for the TBT semifinals, where they’ll be two wins away from the $1 million prize in the 64-team, single-elimination tournament.
Herd That will face Team Heartfire -- the Wichita Regional champion -- on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Drexel University’s Daskalakis Athletic Center.
The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
“Each game we’ve been able to take something and get better and better, which is what you have to do on the fly in the TBT, so I think this was another step in the right direction, a positive step," Jon Elmore said. "Quick turnaround -- Wednesday -- so we've got to go back to the drawing board and try to be even better than we were today.”