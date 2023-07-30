Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHEELING -- Herd That is heading to Philadelphia for the Final Four.

The Marshall alumni team overcame a five-point halftime deficit by exploding for 34 points in the third quarter and blew out Boeheim’s Army 88-71 on Sunday in the quarterfinals of The Basketball Tournament at WesBanco Arena.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

