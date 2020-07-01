HUNTINGTON — If nothing else, 2020 has brought perspective to everyone within the world — whether sports-related or not.
The COVID-19 pandemic has stalled everyday life, as well as the sports world, slowing events to a virtual standstill. When the coronavirus hit the United States in March, it brought with it some perspective about appreciating what you have when you have it.
For former Marshall men’s basketball guard Rondale Watson, however, that appreciation perspective started well before the pandemic.
It started last summer when, for the first time since Watson was a kid, he did not have a team or a game to really prepare for.
On Wednesday morning, Watson shared a Twitter post that showed exactly what that emotion is like.
“Having a year off from playing basketball really made me hungry again,” Watson said in a tweet on Wednesday morning. “These last few weeks reality set in, and I can’t wait to be on the court again! God blessed [me] with the ability to play ball, and I promise you that I’m coming different from here on out!”
Watson appeared on his way to being back on a court in late February when GIE Maile Matrix signed him for the 2020 United Cup of Champions, which was scheduled for May 18-25 in Athens, Greece. It was supposed to mark his professional debut, but as with many things, COVID-19 derailed those plans, which makes his return this week with Herd That in The Basketball Tournament that much sweeter.
When Watson made the post on Wednesday morning, he and his teammates had been in their rooms in isolation for 18 to 24 hours patiently waiting to gain clearance after a round of COVID-19 testing — their fifth in two weeks — so they could begin practice. On Wednesday evening, Watson and his teammates suited up for their first on-site practice at TBT, which took place inside one of four courts situated within the Hyatt Downtown in Columbus, Ohio.
It was a practice that Watson did not take for granted. Given Watson’s approach to the game throughout his career, that is no surprise. Watson is what is known in basketball circles as a “glue guy” — he’s a dependable, savvy player who does a little bit of everything and makes those around him better.
Every team has them, and generally those teams that have a good one are normally the ones that succeed — especially in TBT. Four-time champion Overseas Elite has DeAndre Kane — also a former Marshall player — and reigning champion Carmen’s Crew has former Ohio State guard Aaron Craft.
Like Kane and Craft, Watson is capable of whatever is needed on the floor. At Marshall, he was a five-tool player who could score, rebound, facilitate, defend and lead. That will again be his role this weekend as he scraps for Herd That, making every little play necessary to get his team to the top of the coveted Elam Ending, which has teams playing to a target score down the stretch instead of a time-oriented stoppage.
It’s a role that Watson is excited to take on as he prepares this week.
“I think it gets unnoticed in the stat book, but at the end of the day, your teammates and coaches and everyone around appreciates my dirty work done out there on the court,” Watson said.
For Watson, the last two weeks with Herd That has been special.
The team took a trip to The Greenbrier to stay at the hotel while taking in part of its 10-day training camp, which allowed Watson to get back to his hometown of Lewisburg. In addition to showing around both new and old teammates with Herd That, Watson also got to soak in each moment of the journey back through basketball which fittingly took him back to his hometown.
As he prepares to suit up this week, Watson is counting his blessings.
He is back on the court with his best friends — guys like Stevie Browning, Jon Elmore, Ryan Taylor and Ot Elmore — while also forging new connections.
“The other day, Ryan and I were saying that it feels like college again,” Watson said. “We’re all competing for one thing and that’s the win. Our team is as good as any and we’re going to compete.”
As Watson learned over the last year, those opportunities are never guaranteed — even when they appear to be.
That’s why he’s going into TBT with the mindset that, no matter what role is asked of him, he’s going to fill it as best as possible, so that one moment is not possibly his last.