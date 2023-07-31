Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WHEELING -- Herd That kept firing up shots and those shots kept falling through the hoop during the third quarter of a The Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game against Boeheim’s Army on Sunday at WesBanco Arena.

The Marshall alumni team connected on their first five attempts from the arc, made seven total in the frame and piled on 34 points against the Syracuse alumni team to pull away in the 88-71 victory after facing a five-point halftime deficit.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.