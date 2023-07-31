WHEELING -- Herd That kept firing up shots and those shots kept falling through the hoop during the third quarter of a The Basketball Tournament quarterfinal game against Boeheim’s Army on Sunday at WesBanco Arena.
The Marshall alumni team connected on their first five attempts from the arc, made seven total in the frame and piled on 34 points against the Syracuse alumni team to pull away in the 88-71 victory after facing a five-point halftime deficit.
“That was Herd style right there,” Marshall men’s basketball coach Dan D’Antoni said. “It was fun, it gets the crowd into it and it’s a fun game.”
For D’Antoni, the annual single-elimination, winner-take-all tournament with a $1 million prize is good for Marshall University and the Thundering Herd basketball program.
The team, which originated as the West Virginia Wildcats in 2018 and 2019 and rebranded as Marshall alumni team Herd That in 2020, has become a mainstay in the event. In that 2020 tournament, with a field cut to 24 teams due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Herd That claimed two victories in the bubble environment in Columbus, Ohio, to reach the quarterfinals before bowing out.
It’s the deepest run the team has made -- until this summer.
Now, after two nationally televised wins on ESPN2, Herd That is heading to Philadelphia for the TBT semifinals.
“I don’t know if they recognize how important this is,” D’Antoni said. “It helps us recruiting, it gets our name out there, it helps the university. People get to see Marshall in a good light. I think they do it well. Everything’s great. This is good for us.”
Herd That has become what the tournament's team page describes as “the darlings of TBT,” and that’s in large part because of the Elmore family.
Father Gay Elmore has been on the bench helping coach the team for years, while sons Ot and Jon Elmore have served in a variety of roles. Ot has played in the past, but has been on the sideline as general manager and coach this year as he pursues his law career -- he missed Herd That’s first two games to take the bar exam -- and Jon continues to lead the team on the court. He had 11 pointers in the third-quarter offensive explosion Sunday, including a trio of deep 3-pointers, and finished the game with 17 points.
Ot and Jon are just two or several former Marshall players on the team’s roster, which also includes players James Kelly, Jarrod West, Rondale Watson, Ryan Taylor, Stevie Browning and Taevion Kinsey.
D’Antoni was sitting along the baseline near Herd That’s bench for the team’s 73-64 West Virginia Regional final win over Sideline Cancer on Saturday and for Sunday’s quarterfinal win supporting his former players.
“I don’t have any responsibility coaching, so it’s a lot more fun,” said D’Antoni. “You've been with them all four years -- five years with Taevion -- and they’re special to you. I’m just happy for them.”
Herd That, which also features non-Marshall players in Rob Gray (Houston), Jacorey Williams (Arkansas and Middle Tennessee State), Derek Cooke Jr. (Cloud County Community College and Wyoming), JP Tokoto (North Carolina) and Luke Fischer (Marquette) that have provided the team a major boost, started hot and knocked off Pitt alumni team Zoo Crew 86-71 in its first-round TBT game. Next came a 74-61 victory over West Virginia University alumni team and regional host Best Virginia, in which they pulled away after the third-quarter media timeout, and the victory over Sideline Cancer to claim the regional crown and make Sunday’s quarterfinal game.
In the back-and-forth regional final, Herd That used a 7-0 run late in the third quarter to gain a lead it wouldn’t give up. Tokoto capped off the run with a finish at the basket while getting fouled and after the play Jon Elmore made his way to the baseline to share a high five with D’Antoni.
“That’s huge, man,” Jon Elmore said. “He’s been supportive of Herd That since day one and we kind of do this Herd That Marshall alumni-based team for him and the university just because we all had such a fun time and we had some success there.
"Being able to put this brand on the national stage -- I mean, that was an ESPN game -- so having that on national TV for the school, the university, is nothing but good for the brand.”
Now, after four wins in Wheeling, Herd That will head to Philadelphia for the TBT semifinals, where Team Heartfire -- the Wichita Regional champion -- awaits. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. at Drexel University’s Daskalakis Athletic Center and will be televised nationally on ESPN.
“I’ve got practice,” D’Antoni said, “or I’d be there.”