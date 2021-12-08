HUNTINGTON — After a disappointing loss in the 2021 version of The Basketball Tournament, Herd That player/general manager Jon Elmore vowed that his team would be back in 2022.
As it turns out, Elmore and his crew won't have to go far to start their next journey.
On Wednesday, TBT announced it was once again hosting a regional in Charleston. Herd That, Marshall's alumni team, and Best Virginia, WVU's alumni team, have each committed to participating.
The 64-team event features regionals in eight locations, with four regionals taking place each weekend in mid- and late July.
The West Virginia Regional is slated to take place July 24-27, which is the second of the two weekends.
The winners from each region will compete in the quarterfinals in two locations — Wichita, Kansas, and Dayton, Ohio — on July 28-29, while the semifinals and championship will take place July 31 and Aug. 2 in Dayton.
Known for its ever-popular Elam Ending, the victors of the winner-take-all event go home with $1 million and bragging rights as champions of one of the most popular summer sporting events in the United States.
TBT was scheduled to come to the area in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it into one location where Herd That made an impressive run and won over fans nationally.
That forged a connection between the area and TBT that grew for the 2021 year when the event made its Charleston debut at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, entertaining thousands of fans — many of whom cheered on Herd That and Best Virginia.
"Last summer, the passion from both West Virginia and Marshall fans made for a special TBT Regional event in West Virginia," said Jon Mugar, TBT founder. "We're excited to partner with the Charleston [Convention and Visitors Bureau] and bring TBT back to the Charleston Coliseum once again next summer."
Charleston officials said they have constantly been asked about the return of the event, so being able to put an official statement out, along with a date for fans to plan, is an exciting time.
"Since the final bucket went through the net at last year's tournament, I've been consistently asked one question: 'Will TBT be back in 2022?'" said Tim Brady, Charleston CVB president and chief executive officer. "It's thrilling today to be able to say yes."
The event offers Charleston a high-level event that brings professional talent — as well as former in-state heroes — to the area during a needed time in the summer. The timing is one that gives sports fans something to look forward to each year.
"We are thrilled to welcome The Basketball Tournament back to Charleston and look forward to once again cheering on Herd That and Best Virginia," Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin said. "During last year's tournament, the atmosphere in the Charleston Coliseum was electric, and fans from across the region traveled to see their favorite players. We are excited to recreate that energy again this year."
Last year, Team 23 came out of the West Virginia Regional and advanced all the way to the championship, where it fell to Boeheim's Army, 69-67.
Team 23 proved to be Mountain State killers last year, taking down Herd That in an exciting final-shot affair, 74-71, in the second round before following that with a 75-67 win over Best Virginia in the third round.
Elmore leads Herd That and former WVU great John Flowers leads Best Virginia as both look to represent the West Virginia Region in 2022.
"Herd That will be gearing up to be stronger than ever and rock the house in Charleston," Elmore said. "We really feel this will be our year to get the prize money. We can't wait to play in front of our fans again."
"It means so much to be able to play with my brothers again, and to do it in front of our incredible fans," Flowers said. "We want to win it all for West Virginia, and we need your support. Come cheer us, be loud and show the country just how dedicated our fans really are."
Tickets are available at http://thetournament.com/tickets for the West Virginia Regional.
Herd That players who have committed for this year include Elmore along with his brother and TBT legend Ot Elmore, Stevie Browning, James Kelly, Ryan Taylor and Rondale Watson.
In addition to Flowers, Best Virginia has received a commitment from former standout forward Kevin Jones.