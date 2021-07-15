In seeing former Logan High School and Marshall University basketball standout Stevie Browning in person, one would be hard-pressed to ever accuse him of having a weight problem.
For a long time, Browning didn't think so, either.
That is, until he injured his foot in The Basketball Tournament in 2020 and was no longer able to compete during Herd That's strong run.
It was a big blow to a team that utilized his abilities as a shooter, slasher and facilitator within its free-flowing offense.
Herd That's loss and his inability to finish out the tournament not only fueled him to get right for the 2021 event, but it also caused him to take a long look at everything in regard to his body and how it contributed to his injury.
"The biggest thing I realized was that I was too heavy," Browning said. "I lost about 25 and my body is feeling good, my knees are feeling good."
It wasn't an easy injury to overcome, though.
Browning said what used to be a two-week process for him with treatment took much longer to again feel right.
"This was like no injury I've ever had," he said. "Normally, I'd twist an ankle and, at max, in two weeks I'm good. This one took me about four months to get over."
Browning started looking at the factors and made one simple determination.
"When I got back, I thought it probably had to do with the fact that I'd been eating too much," Browning laughed. "I figured it out, changed my diet. I started drinking a lot more water and cut out all the pop and most of the candy."
As Herd That got into training camp earlier this week, Browning looked like his old self, moving up and down the floor with ease while hitting tough shot after tough shot.
At one point during Tuesday evening's scrimmage at South Charleston, Browning connected on nine straight shots from the outside, including two fadeaways with the 14-second shot clock -- a Herd That practice staple -- running low.
It was welcome vindication for all the work Browning had put in to get his body back where it needed to be for this year's run, which starts Saturday against Team DRC at noon at the Charleston Coliseum.
"That TBT injury pushed me in a different way to get back to where I was," Browning said. "Now, you know, I'm back at my college playing weight, I got my athleticism back and I'm ready to roll."
When Browning and Herd That take the floor on Saturday afternoon, he said all of Logan will be behind him.
"It's going to be crazy," Browning said. "The whole town is going to be down here. Just like when they are in the state basketball or baseball tournament, those fans know Charleston and they love it. They'll be rockin' this week."