Former Florida Atlantic center Ronald Delph sat perplexed as he stretched out on the floor of South Charleston Community Center on Tuesday.
The 7-foot Delph tried to think of fond memories during the battles between FAU and Marshall during his Conference USA playing days.
“I really don’t have any good memories of playing them at all,” Delph laughed. “They were all bad ones. Just getting to play with them now, that’s the good memories.”
Delph played for FAU from 2015-18, proving to be one of Conference USA’s top post presences during his senior year in 2017-18 when he averaged 14.7 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 blocks.
That same season was when Marshall won the Conference USA championship and defeated Wichita State in the NCAA Tournament.
Delph remembered that team and its style well, so when asked by Herd That general manager and point guard Jon Elmore about his interest in playing for the Marshall-based team, Delph didn’t flinch.
“When Jon hit me up and asked me if I wanted to play, I mean that was a no-brainer,” Delph said. “I just loved the way they played in college at Marshall. Other teams hit me up about playing with them, but once Jon asked me, I shut them all down.”
Delph brings another lengthy interior presence to the Herd That roster, adding a strong rebounder who possesses the ability to change the game defensively.
“I’m 7-foot, so it’s my job to rebound and protect the rim,” Delph said. “I’m a good shot blocker, so I think I can help on the defensive end.”
The defensive end was a big point of emphasis for Elmore when formulating this year’s team. Elmore felt the team needed to get better defensively to have a shot at the $1 million winner-take-all top prize, and Delph was a key ingredient in getting that accomplished.
That’s not all that Delph brings to the table for Herd That, though.
In addition to those defensive attributes, Delph has a knack for finishing on the offensive end, whether down low in the post-up game or by snagging offensive rebounds and finishing quickly, which he did on several occasions during Tuesday’s practice.
Given Herd That’s fast-paced, free-flowing offense that gets shots up quickly, that latter part is a bonus as the team prepares for its first game against Team DRC at noon on Saturday at Charleston Coliseum.
Delph’s involvement in Herd That is similar to the approach that JaCorey Williams — a former Middle Tennessee player — took last year in joining the team.
Last season, Williams was one of Herd That’s and TBT’s top performers, which is what the team hopes becomes the case for Delph in his role as well.
Delph has plenty of experience with Williams, new Herd That member James Kelly and Herd That forward Ryan Taylor.
However, that experience has been while battling down low — not on the same side.
As a sophomore in 2015-16, Delph battled Kelly and Taylor when facing the Thundering Herd before matching up with Taylor and Williams in the post during the 2016-17 season while with the Owls.
This time around, the battles are more fun as they joke in practice while prepping to play together in TBT.
“I like being on the team with these guys instead of the opposite side, for sure,” Delph said. “JaCorey, man, he can go, and Jon and those guys at Marshall, they were just dominant. Being on a team with them feels good. All of these guys can play basketball at a high level.”