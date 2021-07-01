HUNTINGTON — Last season, Marshall’s men’s soccer team ran through a gauntlet of top-tier teams en route to the NCAA Championship.
If a title defense is to happen, the Herd will have to again run through a gauntlet in the regular season.
Marshall released its 2021 men’s soccer schedule on Thursday, showcasing a slate that will not only provide challenges, but also bring some of the nation’s top programs to Hoops Family Field this year, including conference rivals Coastal Carolina and Kentucky, along with in-state rival West Virginia.
The Herd’s regular season starts with three exhibition matches that are sure to provide an ample challenge as well.
Marshall starts with an Aug. 13 tuneup at the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA power in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Two days later, Marshall and North Carolina meet in Chapel Hill, N.C., in a rematch of the NCAA semifinals in which the Herd earned a 1-0 victory.
The final exhibition brings head coach Chris Grassie back to a place he previously called home as the Herd hosts University of Charleston, who was the 2019 Division II champion.
Those three matches prepare the Herd for what should be a gauntlet as the team starts the season with three teams who made the NCAA Tournament and finished in the United Soccer Coaches Association (USCA) Top 25 last season.
The Herd’s regular season starts at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott JMU Invitational where the Herd will take on the host Dukes on Aug. 26 before meeting Virginia Tech on Aug. 29.
On Sept. 4, Marshall opens its 2021 home slate with Conference USA action as league newcomer Coastal Carolina visits Hoops Family Field.
Following road matches at East Tennessee State (Sept. 7) and Bowling Green (Sept. 11), Marshall sees a four-game home stand that should feature some of the largest crowds in Hoops Family Field history.
Marshall and in-state rival West Virginia clash at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17, bringing together two teams who each have taken soccer in the Mountain State to new heights. The Mountaineers were the only team last season to defeat Marshall at full strength, earning a 1-0 win in Morgantown over the Herd.
The only other blemish on the Herd schedule came at the hands of Akron — Marshall’s next opponent on Sept. 21. The Zips utilized a red card on Marshall to earn a 2-1 overtime win.
Those were the only two losses on Marshall’s schedule — both coming on the road.
Following the Akron matchup, Kentucky comes to Huntington with serious C-USA implications on the line. Last season, the Herd defeated the Wildcats in Lexington, which helped springboard the team to the title.
The four-game home stand ends with a Sept. 29 contest against Butler at Hoops Family Field.
After the Butler matchup, the Herd dives into the bulk of Conference USA action with six of the last seven matches all being league games.
Marshall goes on the road for contests at Old Dominion (Oct. 3) and Florida Atlantic (Oct. 9) before returning home to face UAB on Oct. 16. The final non-conference match of the season sees Wright State come to Huntington on Oct. 19.
The Herd’s final three matches are a difficult trek with Marshall traveling to Charlotte on Oct. 23. Marshall knocked off Charlotte, 2-0, on the final day of the regular season to earn the Conference USA title last year, which gave them the automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
Following the match with the 49ers, Marshall’s final home match of the year brings South Carolina to Huntington on Oct. 30. The Herd then ends the regular season at FIU on Nov. 5.
In all, Marshall will face six teams who advanced to last season’s NCAA Tournament in 2021 with five ending the year ranked in the top-25.