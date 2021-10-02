HUNTINGTON — Trips here from Johnson City, Tennessee, and Bluefield, Virginia, are easier than a trek from here to State College, Pennsylvania, as far as Marshall University men’s basketball is concerned.
The Thundering Herd entertains two NAIA foes — Milligan on Nov. 15 and Bluefield College on Dec. 8. Playing one lower division team, usually from NCAA Division II, isn’t unusual, but two, especially from the NAIA ranks, is rare. Scheduling, though, can be difficult and expenses hefty.
“The main part of that is travel,” Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni said. “Travel is the hardest part. Say we’re trying to play Penn State. Penn State isn’t easy to get to. That’s five or six hours on a bus.”
D’Antoni said college ball differs greatly from the NBA not only on the court, but in the seats on which the players sit. The former Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers assistant said travel for pro and college teams are worlds apart.
“In the NBA, you always fly,” D’Antoni said. “You get on a plane and fly from one major city to another. Then you get on a bus and they take you to the arena. It’s easy.”
D’Antoni, however, said he doesn’t think Marshall will continue to play multiple non-NCAA Division I teams in the same season in the future. Victories over such squads do little, if anything, to help the strength of schedule factor used in determining NCAA tournament seeds.
“Next year, we’ll probably be back to no non-Division I teams,” D’Antoni said. “We were unable to put together perfectly the schedule we wanted, but we have a good one.”
After home exhibition games with Davis & Elkins (Oct. 31) and Pikeville (Nov. 7), the Herd opens with Wright State Nov. 12 at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall also plays non-conference home games with Campbell, Jackson State, Louisiana, Duquesne and Northern Iowa.
The Herd plays road games at Indiana, Akron, Eastern Kentucky, Ohio and Toledo. All those are easy bus rides, none more than 4 hours, 30 minutes away.