The following prep football players signed letters of intent Wednesday to play for Marshall. Biographical information provided by Marshall.
Kerion Martin
LB, 6-2, 200, Capital/Charleston, W.Va.
Recruited by: Brad Lambert
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Received offers from WKU, Air Force, Miami (Ohio) and Indiana State … Also played free safety at Capital, where he earned first-team all-West Virginia honors … Also named an All-Mountain State Conference selection … Caught 15 passes with five touchdowns as a junior to earn honorable mention all-state honors … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.64 seconds … Squats 305 pounds with a bench press of 245 pounds.
Ethan Ingram
OL, 6-4, 280, Buchholz/ Gainesville, Fla.
Rated a two-star prospect by ESPN.com and Rivals.com … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.98 seconds … Bench presses 305 pounds with a squat of 350 and a clean of 265 … Posted a 3.6 GPA at Buchholz, where he also played basketball.
Chris Everhart
OL, 6-3, 305, Greeneville/Greeneville, Tn.
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Also received an offer from Middle Tennessee, Chattanooga and Campbell … Played offensive guard and defensive tackle at Greeneville, where he was a four-year starter and earned all-state honors … Also threw the discus as a member of the track and field team.
Eli Sammons
QB, 6-6, 205, Greenup County/Greenup, Ky.
Will enroll early at Marshall … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Three-plus year starter as Greenup County's signal-caller … Finished his career at Greenup having thrown for 7,508 yards to become northeast Kentucky's all-time career passing yardage leader … As a senior, he completed 134 of 259 passes with 19 touchdowns … Greenup averaged 35.3 points per game during his sophomore and junior seasons … Boasts a 450-pound squat and 300-pound bench press.
Immanuel Bush
LB, 6-1, 250,Lancaster/Lancaster, S.C.
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com and 247Sports.com … Also had offers from Tulane and Coastal Carolina … Played defensive end, defensive tackle and middle linebacker at Lancaster … Also wrestles for Lancaster in the 285-pound weight class … Boasts a bench press of nearly 400 pounds … Selected to play in the annual North-South game.
Josh Bowers
DB, 5-9, 180, Navarro College/Tampa, Fla.
Will enroll early at Marshall … Also received offers from The Citadel, McNeese State, Robert Morris and Tennessee Tech … Out of high school, also held offers from Florida Atlantic, UMass, Indiana State, Central Arkansas and Savannah State … Posted 46 tackles as a sophomore at Navarro, with 15 pass breakups … Also returned kicks and punts … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, with a shuttle time of 4.03 … Boasts a vertical leap of 41 inches … Has a 100-meter dash time of 10.8 seconds … Attended East Lake High School, where he played both wide receiver and cornerback and ran on the track and field team.
EJ Horton
WR, 6-0, 170, Palmetto Academy/Louisville, Ky.
Will enroll early at Marshall … Rated a two-star prospect by Rivals.com … Also had offers from Kent State and Alabama State … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds … Caught 47 passes for 774 and 11 touchdowns as a senior with 48 catches, 827 yards and 11 more scores as a junior … Returned three interceptions for touchdowns with three more in the kicking game … Two-time all-region honoree and claimed all-conference honors, while being named the team's offensive player of the year in each of his last two seasons … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.5 seconds.
Abraham Beauplan
LB, 6-0, 220, Navarro College/Boynton Beach, Fla.
Will enroll early at Marshall … Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com and 247Sports.com out of Boynton Beach High School where he was offered by Georgia Tech, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Florida Atlantic, Middle Tennessee, UMass and Bethune-Cookman … Also received offers out of junior college from Abilene Christian, Incarnate Word, McNeese State, Sam Houston State, Stephen F. Austin and Texas Southern … Navarro's leading tackler this year with 133 stops, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and one pass breakup … Saw action in nine games as a freshman for Navarro, where he amassed 43 tackles, a sack and forced fumble … Played both outside and middle linebacker at Navarro, where he ran a 4.59 40-yard dash.
Charlie Gray
LB, 6-3, 225, Butler County Community College/Edwardsville, Ks.
Will enroll early at Marshall … Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com … Also received offers from North Texas, UTEP, Liberty, Akron, New Mexico State and Texas State … Racked up 79 tackles with six sacks as a sophomore at Butler and 33 tackles with three sacks and a forced fumble as a freshman … Played both outside linebacker and middle linebacker at Butler … Attended Bonner Springs High School in Kansas, where he played quarterback and rushed for eight touchdowns as a senior … Also recorded 147 tackles in two seasons with 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, an interception and a blocked field goal.
JJ Davis
RB, 6-0, 195, Bluefield/Bluefield, W.Va.
Rated a three-star prospect by ESPN.com, Rivals.com and 247Sports.com … Also received offers from NC State, Maryland, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Toledo, Old Dominion and Temple … Played running back and outside linebacker at Bluefield … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.4 seconds … Has a vertical leap of 30 inches with a bench press of 270 pounds ... Helped Bluefield to win the 2017 AA state title … Also ran track at Bluefield, competing on the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams and the 100 and 200-meter events.
Daytione Smith
DB, 5-11, 160, Highland Springs/East Highland Park, Va.
Rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.com … Also received offers from Virginia State … Earned Class 5, all-Region B honors at defensive back … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.58 seconds … Played wide receiver, defensive back and free safety at Highland Springs.
Shadeed Ahmed
WR, 6-0, 170, Navarro College/Richmond, Tx.
Will enroll early at Marshall … Snared 51 passes for 775 yards this year at Navarro, with seven receiving touchdowns … Participated in the 2019 Bayou Bowl where he caught an 11-yard touchdown pass to help the West score a 31-21 victory over the East … Also played for Foster High School in Richmond, Texas … Caught 83 passes for 1,024 yards at Foster, with 11 receiving touchdowns … Also ran track at Richmond, where he helped set the 4x400 meter relay school record in a time of 3:16.13.
Emmanuel Balogun
DL, 6-7, 240, Fork Union Military Academy/Oshogbo, Nigeria
Will enroll early at Marshall … Also received offers from Fordham and Chattanooga … Runs the 40-yard dash in 4.8 seconds with a shuttle time of 4.5 … Played defensive end and tight end at Fork Union … Also attended St. Frances Academy in Baltimore where he played basketball as well.
De'Kwan Hughes
DB, 5-11, 178, Armwood/Tampa, Florida
Also had offers from Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Colorado State, Kent State, Liberty, Southern Miss, Toledo, Troy, Western Michigan, Campbell, East Tennessee State and South Dakota … Totaled 27 tackles as a senior (25 solo) with four interceptions and a forced fumble.