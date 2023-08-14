HUNTINGTON — Their names aren't Travis Kelce or Rob Gronkowski, two NFL greats that Charles Huff name-dropped in a Saturday afternoon press conference, but Marshall's young tight end group is making steady progress.
After losing Devin Miller to graduation, the Herd needed someone else to step up at the position and added an influx of players in hopes of creating competition and spurring growth as a whole.
Mission accomplished.
There are eight on the roster, all numbered from 80-89. Among the group are two graduate transfers: Luke Soto (UTEP) and Chris Mottillo (South Florida) but the other six, in terms of eligibility, are listed as freshman or sophomores.
"We've got multiple guys in there and it's still a battle going on," Huff said. "We're going to have to make some decisions really soon about what guys are in the travel group and everything once we get to that level."
He's bragged on the position group already this year through Spring practice and has only seen the competition grow since then. Their collective growth has the potential to influence the Herd's offensive approach this year.
"We talk about being able to watch guys improve and they've done that each day and they are really going to allow us to be multiple on offense now which kind of of gets back to the flow that myself and Clint (Trickett) are used to," Huff said.
Multiple, in this case, meaning a two-or-more tight end set. That could mean 12 personnel (one running back, two tight ends), 13 personnel (one RB, three TE).
"It's going to allow us to take some pressure off guys because we can be multiple, which to me helps everybody play better," Huff said.
Three tight ends caught at least one pass for the Herd a year ago but Devin Miller was the most common target, hauling in 21 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. Toby Payne and Stacey Marshall were used sparingly and caught three passes for 33 yards and a TD between them.
The wide skill set among the eight on the 2023 roster is part of what is making the decision so difficult. Some specialize in blocking, other pass catching, and some are a mix of both. Each can be an effective part of creating different looks for the offense.
"It meshes great because we can go into a two tight end set and you don't ever know if we're both going to run out of it because we have two good run blockers or (route) runners (in the game)," said Payne, a sophomore from Poca, West Virginia. "It makes the defense think a little bit when we've got two tight ends in there."
Payne said the game has slowed down significantly for him from one year to the next. That's good news if the Herd offense - which didn't have a true threat at the position outside of Miller in 2022 - wants to get back to running multiple tight end sets.
In Huff's first year at Marshall, Miller was the decoy to Xavier Gaines but was still effective in both run and pass options that year. Payne give Huff and the coaching staff that flexibility but smiled when asked what his favorite was.
"You've got to know pass blocking, run blocking and how to run routes. You've got to know the whole play," Payne said. "I like laying a good block. I like hitting somebody now."
Joining Payne are returning players Sean Sallis, Rahmod Smith and Marcus Velez; transfers Soto, Mottillo, Cade Conley (Central Michigan); and true freshman Tracy Stephens from Ridge View High School in Columbia, South Carolina.
