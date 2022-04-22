HUNTINGTON -- Six-foot-6, 330-pound offensive tackles don't fluster Vinny Curry.
Stadiums filled with 80,000 hostile fans never phase him. Offensive linemen double-teaming Curry is not a problem.
Hearing Marshall University Athletic Director Christian Spears tell him he was named to the school's athletic hall of fame, though, nearly floored the former Thundering Herd football star.
"Oh, man," Curry said Friday night during the Marshall Quarterback Club Bowl-A-Thon at the Strike Zone Bowling Center. "My heart was pumping."
Curry and dozens of other former Marshall football standouts were in town for the event, which raised money for the program. Curry, 33, was the star attraction.
"I'm honored to be your athletic director and I know Coach (Charles) Huff is honored to be your football coach," Spears told the crowd of more than 200. "There are a lot of different honors we give to people in life and we have another one to make tonight. There's something special about somebody who plays football at Marshall and plays it at such a high level, everyone recognizes how special the person is. What's on the front of the jersey, what's one the back of the jersey, what's inside the jersey, is so special to so many people. He deserves to be honored."
Spears then paused before looking at Curry and delivering the news.
"Today, we get to honor somebody special to our family," Spears said. "Vinny Curry, just a couple of days ago, was nominated to the Marshall Athletics Hall of Fame."
Curry flashed a broad smile as he was congratulated by family and friends. The honor completed a huge week for Curry, who on Wednesday signed with the New York Jets. Curry was ruled out for the season in March of 2021 after being diagnosed with a rare blood disorder than resulted in the removal of his spleen. In January, the Jets released him.
"God is amazing," Curry said. "It's been a crazy 12 months, missing last year, getting married, signing back with the Jets, and now to be back here."
Curry said his trust in God helped him through a year of ups and downs he never saw coming.
"Everything happens for a reason," Curry said. "I'm just looking forward to the season and taking it further. Being back here and seeing familiar faces, it's bene great. It's crazy. It's so surreal for me."
The 2011 Conference USA defensive player of the year, Curry made 74 tackles, 11 sacks and forced six fumbles as a senior. The Philadelphia Eagles selected him in the second round, 59th overall, of the 2012 NFL Draft.
Curry won a Super Bowl in 2018 when the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33. Curry made four tackles in that game.
Curry played one season with Tampa Bay and another in Philadelphia before signing with the Jets in 2021. For his career, he has 194 tackles, 32.5 sacks, five forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
The hall of fame nomination was a surprise. Curry learned early in the evening something was up, but had no idea what.
"Now you got me anxious," he said with a laugh after hearing something was in the works.
Curry said he was thrilled with the nomination and to see his former teammates, especially tight end Cody Slate.
"I always told Cody he is my favorite Marshall player of all time," Curry said of the former Kansas City Chief. "Just the way he works. He helped me take my game to a whole other level."
Make that a hall of fame level.