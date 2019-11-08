Jamil Roberts scored twice to help the 14th-ranked Marshall University men’s soccer team complete its regular season with a 2-1 victory over No. 19 Florida International to win the Conference USA regular season title Friday night in Miami.
It marks the Herd’s first regular-season title since winning the Mid-American Conference in 2000. The Herd improves to 13-2-3 overall (5-1-1 C-USA) and will enter the C-USA Tournament as the top overall seed and receive a first-round bye.
Roberts fielded an assist from Joao Souza to put Marshall on the board first in the 17th minute. FIU’s Andoni Garro answered just two minutes later to net the equalizer, but Roberts struck again in the 22nd minute, this time scoring off an assist from Vitor Dias to put the Herd up for good.
Paulo Pita made six saves for Marshall.
The C-USA Tournament bracket is set to be released at 10 a.m. on Saturday.