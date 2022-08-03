Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20220403 mu soccer 03.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall’s Joao Souza chases down a pass as Herd soccer takes on Ohio State during a College Spring League match on April 2 at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 SHOLTEN SINGER | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — The West Virginia and Marshall men’s soccer teams are once again ranked high in the preseason polls, with the Mountaineers landing at No. 6 and the Thundering Herd coming in at No. 14 in the United Soccer Coaches Association preseason poll.

The poll was released Tuesday, one week from when the MU men’s team will return to the field for practice ahead of the fall season.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.