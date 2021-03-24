It was a meeting of two of the best soccer minds in the state of West Virginia on Wednesday night when No. 8 Marshall squared off with West Virginia at Dick Dlesk Stadium in Morgantown.
It was also a meeting between the state’s two Division I programs that had been 17 years in the making, at least in terms of a regular-season matchup.
As for the game itself, West Virginia earned coach Dan Stratford the biggest win yet of his young career, knocking off the Thundering Herd 1-0 despite Marshall registering 12 shots to the Mountaineers’ four.
WVU’s Ike Swiger accounted for the game’s lone tally, scoring off an assist from Luke McCormick at the 65:08 mark. Mountaineer goalkeeper Steven Tekesky made six crucial saves in the win for West Virginia (4-2).
Though the result was huge for a WVU team under a new coach, the matchup was even bigger than the final score.
Wednesday marked the first time since 2004 the teams met in the regular season, though Marshall (6-2-1) did defeat West Virginia in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
The teams were spearheaded by coaches that are more than familiar with each other. The Thundering Herd’s Chris Grassie served as the University of Charleston head coach from 2011-2016 and helped put the Golden Eagles on the national map, compiling a 61-7-3 record and leading the Golden Eagles to three consecutive Division II national semifinals with runner-up finishes in 2014 and 2016.
Grassie passed the torch to Dan Stratford, an assistant under Grassie at UC, and Stratford, a WVU alum and former player, took the next step, winning national championships in 2017 and 2019. After the 2020 season, Stratford took the job with the Mountaineers and the rest is history as mentor met protégé on Wednesday.
“I have a ton of admiration for Chris, the staff and what they’ve done there, it’s just more coincidence than anything that it happens to be one of our most bitter rivals,” Stratford said via postgame Zoom call. “But if I have to be honest, with 10 seconds counting down on the clock, I felt bad that I was going to have to go and show my condolences to one of my really good friends who I had an incredible experience with in Charleston. It’s never nice to beat one of your friends. It’s nice to beat Marshall.”
Marshall did not conduct postgame press conferences, but Grassie made pregame comments about facing off against Stratford.
“Yeah, that’s pretty special,” Grassie said before the match. “I met up with Strats last night to share some memories, and before we knew it, it was time to go home.
“Whenever someone plays for you, and helps you as an assistant coach, it’s special. Combine that with the fact that he was there with me as my kids were born and young, he’s been a big part of my family’s lives. So, I always want to see him succeed.
"When he took over from me at Charleston, I was so happy to see him and UC succeed. Tonight may be the rare exception though, but after the 90 minutes, we’ll be back to being good mates, and I’ll again be rooting for him to succeed.”
As for the meeting between the schools, both also understood the significance of the game and hope it could point to a sustained series in future seasons.
“It’s massively important for soccer in our state,” Grassie said. “We have two very good teams in state, that represent the pinnacle of soccer in West Virginia. The fact that we will now play each other gives fans that special West Virginia soccer occasion to look forward to, and hopefully ignites the spark for soccer in future generations.”
“I think Chris and I are both very aware of how important this game is,” Stratford agreed. “Both of us are absolutely aware that this just makes sense. They’re right now a top-10 team, we’re an aspiring top-10 team and we’ve got a bit of a ways to go but we absolutely believe we’re going to be there, so from an RPI perspective it makes sense for both teams, strength of schedule it makes sense for both teams, in terms of the raised awareness and filling the stands with fans and generating interest within the community in West Virginia, this is a no-brainer.
“I think this is a fixture that’s going to be a long-standing fixture for as long as I’m here and Chris is there and both teams are as successful and doing as well as they are, this makes absolute sense.”
Marshall goalie Oliver Semmle made a pair of saves. The Herd placed six shots on frame compared to three for the Mountaineers.