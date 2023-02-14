HUNTINGTON — Andrew Taylor made a strong case for the Sun Belt Conference men's basketball Player of the Week award, and the message was received.
The league announced its weekly awards for basketball on Tuesday and selected the Marshall redshirt senior after he averaged 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in wins at Coastal Carolina and Georgia State last week. Taylor made 52.1% of his shots from the field, including 47.6% from beyond the arc.
It's the fourth time a Marshall player has won the SBC weekly award this season. Taevion Kinsey accounted for the first three occurrences but was adamant this one didn't belong to him, even after pouring in a career-high 37 points against the Panthers on Saturday.
"Player of Week. He's got to get Player of the Week," Kinsey said of Taylor. "That's all I'm going to say. It's only right."
Coach Dan D'Antoni said Taylor's stiffest competition might have been Kinsey after such a strong performance at Georgia State on Saturday, but Taylor's performance was hard to look past, not only for the SBC award, but a national one as well.
On Monday, Taylor was picked as the Lou Henson Award National Player of the Week, which is given to the top mid-major player each week.
"Every time he's won [a weekly award], it's been an A-plus, then A-minus [performance] right in there together. His stiffest competition is Taevion, and I bet he likes that and I bet he appreciates that," D'Antoni said.
In last Thursday’s win at Coastal Carolina, Taylor charted his second double-double of the season with a career-high 33 points and a career-high-tying 10 rebounds to go with six assists.
Taylor followed that performance up on Saturday at Georgia State with 26 points, five rebounds and five assists, an impressive two-game stretch after being held to a season-low seven points against Louisiana on Feb. 4.
Taylor has recorded 20 or more points in four of his last five games and leads the Sun Belt Conference this season with 60 steals.
