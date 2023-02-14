Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

20230129_hd_mubasketball
Marshall's Andrew Taylor (0) drives a shot to the net as the Marshall University men's basketball team takes on Georgia State on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Andrew Taylor made a strong case for the Sun Belt Conference men's basketball Player of the Week award, and the message was received. 

The league announced its weekly awards for basketball on Tuesday and selected the Marshall redshirt senior after he averaged 29.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game in wins at Coastal Carolina and Georgia State last week. Taylor made 52.1% of his shots from the field, including 47.6% from beyond the arc.

