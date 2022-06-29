As Marshall gets set to transition to the Sun Belt Conference on July 1, we look back at the top-10 memories during the Thundering Herd’s 17-year tenure in Conference USA. We now come down to the top moment during that span — Marshall’s NCAA championship in men’s soccer in the 2020 season.
HUNTINGTON — On May 17, 2021, the streets of Cary, North Carolina, were littered with kelly green-clad Marshall fans.
No one expected Marshall to make it to the 2020 NCAA College Cup men’s soccer tournament, but there the Thundering Herd was, looking to cap off one of the greatest underdog runs in recent NCAA history.
It was the ultimate David vs. Goliath matchup as Marshall — making its first College Cup appearance — faced off with Indiana, a program steeped in tradition with eight national championships and yearly expectations of making the College Cup tournament.
Marshall was no typical underdog, however. The Herd had earned its stripes throughout the tournament to that point.
A win over No. 1 Clemson on penalty kicks put Marshall on the map, and the Herd followed with victories over defending champion Georgetown and hometown favorite North Carolina to show that it belonged.
This night would be no different as Marshall’s speed and possession matched the Hoosiers’ bevy of talented players as well.
After a scoreless regulation period, Marshall’s Vitor Dias — a player who had given Indiana fits all game — fired a shot that was blocked by an Indiana defender.
However, the ball bounded right back to his foot and he fired a shot that Indiana goalkeeper Roman Celentano barely was able to keep out of the net.
The ball bounded into the air and glanced off the far-side post in a tantalizing manner, seemingly hanging in the air for several seconds with Jamil Roberts waiting on the back side of the goal.
As it finally came down, Roberts fired it into the net past a sprawling Celentano, giving Marshall its first-ever national championship in men’s soccer.
Roberts took off for the flag at the corner near Marshall’s cheering section, sliding on the turf, then covering up to await his teammates and fans who made their way onto the field to join in the celebration.
Roberts, who scored all three game-winning goals over Georgetown, North Carolina and Indiana in Marshall’s title run, credited Dias for making the championship-clinching play happen.
“Vitor in the box does something that no other player on the pitch can do,” Roberts said. “The keeper makes a decent save and I’m there to tap it in. Luckily, I’m in the right place at the right time.”
Roberts’ goal cemented a victory that was no fluke.
In the second half and overtime, Marshall outshot Indiana 9-3 as the Herd kept pressing and the Hoosiers’ back line tired under the relentless pressure.
In the early going, Marshall was the aggressor with four shots on Celentano. The Hoosiers also had their chances in an entertaining opening half with two shots off a post that kept things scoreless.
Indiana got the best opportunity early in the second half off a set piece in the 49th minute, but Marshall goalkeeper Oliver Semmle made a save before a rebound chance was deemed offside.
Celentano kept Indiana in the match, finishing with seven saves, but Marshall’s run of destiny would not be denied as Dias and Roberts combined for more magic in a season in which the team finished 13-2-3.
That season was memorable for several reasons, including that it was the 2020 NCAA College Cup, but the season was not played until spring 2021 due to COVID-19 — thus the odd May 17 date on the championship, which is normally a late November-early December staple.
That NCAA championship is certainly Marshall’s top moment in its 17-year history within Conference USA, and that title also helped pave the way for its future within the Sun Belt.
Marshall’s title run helped forge negotiations with the Sun Belt Conference to not only reinstate men’s soccer, but create a power conference that will be one of the nation’s best.
As Marshall moves into the Sun Belt on July 1, the men’s soccer league will feature many powers with NCAA Tournament experience with the Herd being joined by league members Coastal Carolina and James Madison, along with affiliate members West Virginia and Kentucky.
With this final top memory, Marshall’s time in Conference USA closes and a new chapter begins in the Sun Belt. Thursday is officially Marshall’s last day in Conference USA. It begins its new journey as a Sun Belt Conference member on Friday.