With Marshall in its final two weeks as a member of Conference USA, we look back at the top-10 moments for the Thundering Herd in its 17-year C-USA history. No. 9 is a bit different because it was actually a Marshall loss. However, the sell-out crowd, atmosphere and the game was one of the most memorable in Joan C. Edwards Stadium history. This one is Marshall's 24-21 overtime loss to WVU on Sept. 10, 2010.
HUNTINGTON — Marshall's first home game of the 2010 season brought about plenty of excitement for Thundering Herd fans.
It brought in-state rival West Virginia University to Joan C. Edwards Stadium for only the second time in program history and the Mountaineers were coming in nationally ranked at No. 22 as they visited Huntington.
It also was the first home game for first-year head coach Doc Holliday, which made for a nice game script as the build-up for the contest grew.
That build-up produced a record crowd of 41,382 fans to Joan C. Edwards Stadium, and for 52 minutes, the majority of that crowd felt as if it would witness history for the Marshall program, which was seeking its first-ever win over WVU.
Marshall's defense had shut down the vaunted WVU offense to that point, allowing just a pair of field goals through three-plus quarters while hounding WVU quarterback Geno Smith.
The Herd fans could really sense it with 10:18 to go when Vinny Curry - Marshall's All-American defensive end - forced a Smith fumble, which Marshall recovered inside the WVU 20-yard line with the Herd leading 21-6.
Less than three minutes later, Marshall started to fumble its hopes of getting its first-ever win over West Virginia away.
The Herd needed just a field goal to put the game away and looked in prime position to do just that with the ball inside the 10-yard line and time started to bleed off the clock.
However, freshman running back Tron Martinez fumbled while spinning away from a tackle and the Mountaineers recovered. If WVU was on life support, that fumble was the ultimate CPR technique.
Given new life, Smith - who had been recruited to WVU by Holliday - took full advantage by dissecting the Herd's defense, which had scrapped its pressure style that had been successful in the first 50 minutes of game action for a prevent scheme under Chris Rippon as they looked to hold on.
It was as if Smith was playing 7-on-7 at that point.
Smith engineered a 96-yard drive to start the comeback, capped by a 4-yard touchdown run from Noel Devine that got momentum on the side of the Mountaineers.
The uneasiness on Marshall's side briefly went away when punter Kase Whitehead pinned WVU at its own 2-yard line with 3:09 remaining, but Smith cut through the Herd's exhausted defense quickly, finding Will Johnson in the back of the end zone to pull the Mountaineers within 21-19 with 12 seconds left.
Marshall had a chance to still earn the win by getting a two-point stop, but Smith connected with Jock Sanders for the tying two-point conversion to knot the game at 21 and leave the record crowd at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in silence.
From there, WVU kicker Tyler Bitancurt connected on his third field goal of the game - a 20-yarder - to give the Mountaineers their first lead of the game at 24-21 in overtime.
Marshall had a chance to tie it up, but a 39-yard field goal attempt from Tyler Warner went wide as the WVU faithful who had made the drive from Morgantown celebrated and the Herd fans sat in stunned silence.
Despite the disappointing loss, the buzz in Huntington leading up to the game and the game's atmosphere and excitement on the field made it one of the most emotional roller-coasters in Marshall athletics history and one of the most memorable moments during the Herd's membership in Conference USA.