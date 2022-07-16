On June 21, the Charleston City Council approved an $8.1 million contract that will allow for the installation of synthetic turf playing surfaces on 10 city-owned facilities.
The facilities included are the upper and lower baseball fields on Bigley Avenue, Cato Park’s upper and lower soccer fields, the Kanawha City Little League field, the Kanawha City/University of Charleston field, Martin Luther King Jr. Center Complex, the North Charleston Little League field, Suppa Little League/softball field and Appalachian Power Park’s field.
The announcement was met with some controversy on twitter. Some people think synthetic turf is too hot to play on in the summer. Others think the grounds crew at Power Park will be out of work and the field doesn’t need turf in the first place.
Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin, while attending Monday’s Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament explained the decision to install turf at the 10 facilities in the area. First and foremost, she said, it’s to give the athletes in the area the same level of facilities as other states.
“We understand the competitive nature of local play, and having the facilities that will inspire local play to the next level,” Goodwin said.
“Some of the kids you see here [at Public Courts] are honing their skills here. Then they’re going on to school. And they’re getting college scholarships. And this administrations know you have to give them the same playing field as some of these kids have in different states.”
Of course, Goodwin said, there’s an economic impact as well and turf fields have proven to bring profit. She mentioned Shawnee Sports Complex, which has six turf soccer fields, bringing in money by hosting U.S. Youth Soccer regional events.
“It’s not just important for our local play, but also for regional play,” Goodwin said. “Those tourism dollars — I know I sound like a broken record — but if you don’t think sports tourism is the ticket then you’re not watching what’s going on, especially at Shawnee.
“If you watched what happened at Shawnee with some of these regionals (soccer tournaments), it’s crazy. I mean if I gave you a dollar and you gave me 14 to 20 dollars in return, I’ll play that game all day long. That’s sports tourism. That’s why we’ve got to continue to invest and expand.”
Goodwin made another point about weather. She said that with grass fields, rain is an automatic postponement and with turf, that’s not the case.
“The days that are lost of play and the amount of maintenance that is required to upkeep those fields is monumental,” Goodwin said. “There is definitely going to be more kids that we can get on the field, without question. There’s more time that we’re going to be able to play and it’s going to expand opportunities.”
She thinks that is especially the case at Power Park, which is owned by the city.
“I don’t want to quote the number, but to water the field at Power Park, if folks could read my water bill from just watering Power Park, they may change their tune about what it actually costs to maintain a field like that,” Goodwin said. “Mowing and graveling and watering, it is a lot of people, a lot of time and a lot of recourse to be able to do that.”
Goodwin said she will have something for the current Power Park grounds crew to do once the turf is installed.
She said the city weighed all of these concerns and didn’t just make a hasty decision.
“There were lots of things that we weighed, Goodwin said. “It wasn’t a fly-by-night decision, it wasn’t something we did at the spur of the moment. This was a really thought out thing. We were very thoughtful and reflective of the pros and cons.”
Goodwin also said she thinks the fields will pay for themselves quickly.
“It’s not an insignificant investment but I’ll go ahead and say this, I think that the 10-plus million dollars that we’re going to spend on turfing will have almost the same return on investment that we are seeing out of Shawnee. Give us a couple of years.”
Goodwin said she has her fingers crossed that the project will be done by the end of 2022. Kentucky-based Turf Alliance LLC will oversee the project.