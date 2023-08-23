Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20230813 mufootball 03.jpg
Buy Now

Marshall defensive lineman Kylen McCracken works through a drill at Herd football practice on Aug. 12 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Since Charles Huff’s arrival at Marshall as coach, there’s been an emphasis on adding depth at the defensive line position, and one of the newest pieces of that rotation is fitting right in.

Kylen McCracken, a graduate transfer from Ohio University, arrived on campus in January and has had the benefit of going through spring and fall camps with the Thundering Herd as he works himself into the lineup.

Stories you might like

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Tags