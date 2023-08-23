HUNTINGTON — Since Charles Huff’s arrival at Marshall as coach, there’s been an emphasis on adding depth at the defensive line position, and one of the newest pieces of that rotation is fitting right in.
Kylen McCracken, a graduate transfer from Ohio University, arrived on campus in January and has had the benefit of going through spring and fall camps with the Thundering Herd as he works himself into the lineup.
“It was tough on him for the first couple weeks, but he earned the respect of the guys by doing things the way we do them, and now he’s flowing really well,” Huff said. “Obviously there’s room to improve, but I think he’ll have a good year.”
McCracken spent the last four seasons with the Bobcats, playing in five games his freshman season, three in his sophomore campaign and eight in his junior year, when he set a career high in tackles. He then appeared in all 14 of Ohio’s games last year before transferring.
“At both programs, it was a lot of work to put in, but the biggest thing I noticed was the volume of everything [at Marshall],” McCracken said when comparing the Bobcats and Herd. “Everything is a lot more fast-paced; way more attention to detail with the little things.”
The Herd defense generated 38 sacks in 2022. All but 7.5 of those were recorded by defensive linemen, and 10 different defensive linemen got in the books for at least a half-sack.
That kind of production and depth was appealing to McCracken when he made the decision to commit to Marshall.
“There is an ample amount of talent. Doesn’t matter if someone goes down, I would feel comfortable if a freshman had to step up when the time comes,” McCracken said. “I done been around a lot of dudes, but something just feels different. Everybody is serious, and I really don’t see that room with a cap on it.”
Since McCracken got to Huntington in January, he’s had plenty of time to gel with the other players at his position and work his way up the depth chart, Huff said.
Four of Marshall’s top five leaders in sacks return to this year’s squad, including defensive linemen Owen Porter, Sam Burton and TyQaze Leggs, along with linebacker Eli Neal.
McCracken’s work ethic has put him in the conversation to run with the 1s.
“I stayed true to myself, and I don’t change my character for anybody,” McCracken said. “I know the biggest thing is buying into the team, but work is just work at the end of the day. That’s the most important thing: no matter where you come from, you still have to work.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.